Risch, Idaho Commerce Lead Holiday Initiative to Support Idaho Small BusinessesNov25

Idahoans are encouraged to “Support Local Gems All Season Long”

BOISE, Idaho – To support Idaho’s small businesses, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce today announced the fourth annual Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative.

“In Idaho, small businesses power the state’s economy, create local jobs, and provide the Gem State with irreplaceable value. The holiday season is often the most critical time of the year for these small businesses,” said Risch. “The Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative is an opportunity for Idahoans to support the small businesses in our communities, helping them thrive for years to come.”

Support Local Gems All Season Long is a holiday revival of Senator Risch’s statewide Support Local Gems public awareness campaign that encourages Idahoans to support the small businesses that make Idaho special.

Starting Monday, November 25, and running throughout December, the Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative inspires Idahoans to do their Christmas and holiday shopping at their favorite small businesses and promote local shops with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems.

Everyone can participate in the Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative by shopping at a small business in person or online, purchasing gift cards, dining at local restaurants, and encouraging others to do the same.

There are also many ways to support small businesses at no cost: write a positive review online, post on social media about a local gem you love with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems, or just say “thank you” to a business in the community.

For a Support Local Gems All Season Long media toolkit for small businesses and supporters, visit Senator Risch’s website.

