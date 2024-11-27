Longest in the Fight - USS Indianapolis returns from deployment

Indianapolis deployed in March 2024 as a dual-crewed command, conducting two exchanges of command between LCS Crew 112 and LCS Crew 118. This final deployment marked LCS Crew 118’s second 5th Fleet deployment in 2024 and the consolidation of the crews into a single command. LCS Crew 118 deployed on May 5, 2024 to the U.S. 5th Fleet operating area to support the U.S. Navy’s mission to promote freedom of navigation and the rules-based international order.

“What this team of amazing Americans achieved over the course of this deployment will pay dividends in the maintenance planning and tactics development arenas for years to come,” said Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, USS Indianapolis’ Commanding Officer. “As the workhorse of the Arabian Gulf, Indy executed the lower tier missions necessary to maintaining good diplomatic relations in the Middle East which allowed Standard Missile shooters to reposition to deal with bad actors in the Red Sea. I think it’s pretty special that we were able to provide the 5th Fleet commander with more tools and options to aid in the free flow of commerce through a contested waterway.”

Shortly after arriving at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, LCS crews 118 and 112 merged and integrated a detachment from the “High Rollers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 into the crew. Indianapolis and HSC 28 supported operations as part of Task Force 52. The ship also worked with Task Force 59, the Navy’s first unmanned and artificial intelligence development force, to validate crewless technology and mesh networks. Indianapolis also supported other interoperability initiatives and aviation training events with regional partners.

“This deployment clearly marks a significant chapter in the ship’s history and serves as proof the LCS class is capable of fulfilling operational and strategic goals across all theater of operations, but most of all, this deployment records the mountainous amount of teamwork, dedication and grit from our Sailors and their friends and families who support them – without them none of this would be possible,” said Cmdr. William Green, USS Indianapolis’ Executive Officer.

Indianapolis validated the littoral combat ship concept both operationally and through administrative successes. During the final months of an 18-month deployment, Indianapolis completed a Mobility Aviation Reset, two Initial Ship Aviation Team Training events to support HSC 28.7 and HSC 28.9, certified in Explosive Safety and Cyber Security, and demonstrated navigational excellence during a mobility navigation assessment.

The ship’s deployed maintenance and repair experiences were supported by Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) and included maintenance availabilities in locations throughout the Middle East region, and Rijeka, Croatia.

“The resilience and flawless performance of this crew during this historic deployment have exemplified the highest standards of naval excellence,” said Command Senior Chief Darrell Shelton, USS Indianapolis’ Senior Enlisted Leader. “Their unwavering dedication and skill ensured mission success and strengthened our maritime capabilities.”

