Unlocking opportunities at MARKETPLACE Wisconsin

MARKETPLACE Wisconsin, the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development, is back this year Dec. 10-12 at the newly remodeled Baird Center in Milwaukee. MARKETPLACE is an education, networking, and business development opportunity designed to help small businesses grow, including those owned by women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities. Celebrating its 43rd year, the annual event features one-on-one meetings with public- and private-sector buyers in which small businesses can forge connections, make agreements, or lay the groundwork for future contracts. It also offers a dynamic program of educational sessions, roundtable discussions, a spotlight on award-winning diverse businesses, and access to vital resources.

This year’s MARKETPLACE will focus on key industries such as health care, construction, energy, and hospitality. Attendees can participate in specialized sessions on topics like artificial intelligence and access to capital, and will also have a chance to hear about the state’s major projects, including Microsoft’s significant investment in Wisconsin. Additionally, the event will feature roundtable discussions with industry leaders, providing critical insights on navigating current challenges and seizing growth opportunities.

Past attendees of the conference emphasize that while the conference includes informative workshops, the interactive aspect adds another layer of value. “One of the primary benefits of attending MARKETPLACE is THAT I get to meet with not only other business owners like me, where we get to talk about our shared challenges and how to overcome them, but you really get to build those relationships with buying agents from some of Wisconsin’s largest corporations,” said Darryl Morin, president and CEO of Advance Wireless.

MARKETPLACE is open to all businesses—from startups to established companies—and is designed to foster connection and collaboration across industries. Whether you’re an established business or a startup, you’ll find valuable elements of the conference designed to help your business thrive. It’s a place to network, learn, and gain firsthand insights from experts, including updates on the economic environment and market trends.

Register now for MARKETPLACE Wisconsin to enhance your business’s future success. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow.