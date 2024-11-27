WhoisXML API Launches First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed with 97% Predictive Precision

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhoisXML API is thrilled to announce the launch of First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed . This innovative release delivers daily predictive threat intelligence, detecting malicious intent in domain registrations ahead of weaponization.The deep learning neural network behind the First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed has been trained on billions of data points, enabling it to detect malicious domains with 97% precision, typically within an hour upon registration.With 12 times more coverage than other leading data feeds, First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed empowers security operations centers (SOCs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and security vendors to shift from a reactive to a proactive stance when safeguarding networks and users from domain-enabled threats.“We are excited to introduce First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed, the newest addition to our predictive threat intelligence product line. This new data feed brings us one step closer to our vision of a safer and more transparent Internet by providing users the capability to detect and block malicious domains before they can cause harm,” says WhoisXML API CEO and Founder Jonathan Zhang.First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed minimizes the risk of overblocking by limiting false positives to ad trackers, spam domains, and suspended domains, ensuring critical services remain unaffected and enabling SOCs to focus on priority tasks. For security vendors and MSSPs, its advanced AI-powered design streamlines development, reducing R&D efforts and time to market by eliminating the need for complex AI model training and maintenance. Download a sample file or contact us now to learn more about First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed.About WhoisXML APIWhoisXML API provides well-parsed, normalized, and comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence. For more than 14 years now, we have gathered and aggregated 21+ billion historical WHOIS records, 50+ billion hostnames, 10.4+ million IP netblocks, and 99.5% of active IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in use.WhoisXML API has more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, such as cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, financial services, and more. Visit whoisxmlapi.com or contact us for more information about our products and capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.