WhoisXML API Launches DNS Chronicle API to Expand Its Passive DNS Data Offerings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhoisXML API is thrilled to announce the launch of DNS Chronicle API . This API enables users to view the complete DNS history of a domain or an IP address for proactive threat detection and attack surface discovery. Among other cybersecurity use cases, DNS Chronicle API also facilitates thorough threat actor and infrastructure monitoring and investigation by tapping into WhoisXML API’s passive DNS database with market-leading data coverage spanning tens of billions of recorded events.DNS Chronicle API provides access to historical A and AAAA records, specifically enabling users to perform two types of passive DNS lookups—a forward search for any fully qualified domain name (FQDN) to retrieve its past A and AAAA records and a reverse DNS search for any IP address to retrieve a list of all historically associated FQDNs.“We are thrilled to unveil our new DNS Chronicle API, a powerful tool that enables cybersecurity platform builders and the community as a whole to gain deeper insights into the DNS. This new API is yet another example of our commitment to providing easy access to high-quality DNS, domain, and IP data,” says WhoisXML API CEO and Founder Jonathan Zhang.With this in-depth and flexible visibility into the DNS, security professionals and the cyber solutions they employ can detect anomalies and unusual patterns in DNS records, track down the historical DNS activities of known malicious properties, and uncover other web resources potentially part of a malicious infrastructure.You can test DNS Chronicle API now or download a sample of our DNS Database Download files here About WhoisXML APIWhoisXML API provides well-parsed, normalized, and comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence. For more than 14 years now, we have gathered and aggregated 21+ billion historical WHOIS records, 50+ billion hostnames, 10.4+ million IP netblocks, and 99.5% of active IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in use.WhoisXML API has more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, such as cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, financial services, and more. Visit whoisxmlapi.com or contact us for more information about our products and capabilities.

