Civilian Conservation Corps Pavilion at Mont Alto State Park Restored

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is pleased to announce the completion of significant improvements at Mont Alto State Park, made possible by a Franklin County IMPACT! Grant. These enhancements include a new playground and restoration of a historic Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) era picnic pavilion.

The new playground at Mont Alto State Park, which was completed in November 2023, offers children a range of opportunities for healthy outdoor recreation. The rustic-themed equipment encourages play which translates into stress reduction, social skill development, and critical thinking. A crushed stone pathway connects the playground to a parking lot, improving accessibility for all visitors.

In addition to the playground, the grant funded the restoration of a CCC-era picnic pavilion, preserving an important piece of the park's history. Mont Alto is the oldest park in the Pennsylvania state park system, having been established in 1902. The restoration of the chimney in the pavilion allows family and friend gatherings and community events to continue to use the space for years to come.

“The restoration of the pavilion chimney provides the both the local community and visitors to park a place to enjoy the time outdoors at Mont Alto State Park,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Pennsylvania’s parks and forests are places to connect or reconnect with family and friends, creating memories that last for a lifetime. We are grateful to the Franklin County Commissioners for their support of the project. We are also grateful for the work that the Friends of Mont Alto State Park do for the park and its environs.”

“We were extremely pleased with how these projects turned out,” added Earl Hockenberry, Park Manager. “Working with PPFF and the Friends of Mont Alto allowed us to secure the funding of the grant for Mont Alto State Park and we look forward to seeing the public being able to use the playground and pavilion.”

Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dean Horst commented on the project's significance, stating, "Franklin County is pleased to support the work the Foundation is doing to enhance and preserve Mont Alto State Park for generations to come.”

For more information about the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and its mission, ways to support projects, or get involved with your local state park or forest, visit PAParksAndForests.org.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 48 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

