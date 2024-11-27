New Children’s Book Sheds Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Why Is Sam So SAD? by Dan Granger

Exploring Seasonal Affective Disorder Through a Child’s Eyes

CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to announce the release of Why Is Sam So SAD? Seasonal Affective Disorder and Depression from a Child’s Perspective by Dan Granger. This enlightening children's book takes readers on a heartfelt journey into the life of Sam, a young boy grappling with the challenges of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).Written with a sensitive and insightful touch, Granger's story unpacks the complexities of SAD as experienced by children. Sam shares his struggles with long, dark winters, a lack of energy, and feelings of isolation—universal emotions that resonate deeply with anyone who has faced this often misunderstood condition. Through engaging storytelling and practical advice, Why Is Sam So SAD? offers readers strategies for coping with SAD, including self-care, gratitude practices, and the importance of seeking support.About the AuthorDan Granger brings a unique blend of personal experience and professional expertise to his writing. Having battled SAD since childhood in Wisconsin, he combines his 15 years as a teacher and certification as a reading specialist to craft an educational and inspiring book. Granger holds a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and a Master’s in Early Childhood Education from Northern Arizona University.Beyond his work as an author, Granger's adventurous spirit has led him to scuba dive in Jamaica, hike the Grand Canyon, and even take on the Polar Bear Plunge. His resilience and optimism shine through in his writing, encouraging readers to embrace hope and gratitude.A Story of Hope and ResilienceWhy Is Sam So SAD? delves into an important yet often overlooked topic. Granger's personal struggles during the pandemic—including long commutes during dark hours and battling severe depression—served as inspiration for creating a resource for children and their families. Despite working 14-hour days in a brightly lit environment, Granger rarely saw sunlight during the week, an experience that profoundly impacted him. His goal is to foster understanding, empathy, and proactive coping skills for young readers.“My hope,” says Granger, “is that by addressing depression early, children will better understand and manage their emotions. I want readers to see the power of gratitude and how choosing to be thankful can profoundly impact happiness.”AvailabilityWhy Is Sam So SAD? is available through Christian Faith Publishing. For more information, visit

Dan Granger's Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.