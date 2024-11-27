OKX DEX API Powers Phantom Wallet's Solana Swaps

OKX DEX API is an all-in-one trading aggregator for multi-chain and cross-chain transactions

Its smart routing technology executes trades across multiple DEXs simultaneously for optimal pricing and zero fees

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global onchain technology company, today announced that Phantom Wallet has integrated the OKX DEX API to enable in-wallet token swaps. The integration brings enhanced trading capabilities to Phantom's users through optimized liquidity and trading routes.

Built on OKX's battle-tested infrastructure, OKX DEX API serves as an all-in-one trading aggregator across 20 networks, including EVM chains, Solana, and TRON. The solution aggregates 18 cross-chain bridges and over 400 DEXs with API response times under 100 milliseconds, enabling Phantom, Solana's leading crypto wallet serving millions of users, to deliver optimal pricing and enhanced trading capabilities to their users. Through OKX DEX's Smart Routing technology, Phantom users now benefit from:

Maximum liquidity through aggregated pools

Reduced slippage and gas costs

Average response time of 40 milliseconds



The integration showcases how platforms can leverage OKX DEX API to rapidly scale their projects and capabilities. By using one single API from OKX, projects can launch sophisticated DEX features in just weeks through simplified cross-platform integration options via SDK, API and widget. Phantom's quick adoption and surge in trading volume demonstrate both the solution's enterprise-grade reliability and its ability to deliver enhanced trading experiences through deeper liquidity pools and optimized pricing.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "The sheer trading volume being routed through the OKX DEX from Phantom showcases how OKX OS empowers developers to build and scale applications without limitations. We’re excited to see more projects leverage our battle-tested infrastructure to enhance their offerings and deliver improved user experiences across multiple chains."

Phantom Wallet CEO and Co-Founder Brandon Millman said: "We’re thrilled to integrate OKX DEX into our swapper, unlocking deeper liquidity, more tokens, and better routes when trading in Phantom. This launch marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Phantom, allowing our users to access the most competitive rates across DEXs from multiple aggregators—from right inside their wallet."

Launched by OKX's onchain technology arm on September 30 , OKX OS, which includes OKX DEX API, enables developers to build and scale onchain applications efficiently. With hundreds of projects already leveraging OKX OS and processing more than 400 million daily API calls, the toolkit is powering innovation across the onchain ecosystem. Projects are using its tools to scale their offerings effectively.

Developers can start using OKX OS for free today. For more information about OKX OS and to start building, developers can visit: https://www.okx.com/web3/build

