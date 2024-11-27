Enhancing Healthcare Access: Developing a Medical Services Platform for Iraq

Basma’s long-term vision is to expand her telehealth initiative into a comprehensive agency that offers services for both physical and mental health. She hopes to contribute to a flexible and supportive work environment for medical professionals and a more efficient health-care system in Iraq. Towards this dream, she plans to develop more app features, secure additional partnerships and explore new markets.

Drawing inspiration from Hiroshima’s resilience, Basma encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to persevere even in the face of challenges. She highlights the importance of continuous effort, networking, adaptability and innovation.

What I’m going to apply and use from here is the connections I have built—whether with colleagues, participants, or mentors, alongside all the knowledge I have gained about marketing strategies, financial strategies, and ways to further develop my project." – Basma Mohammed Jasim, UNITAR alumna

Basma is grateful to the Government and People of Japan for their support. The hospitality and encouragement she received in the programme reinforced for her the importance of international collaboration and collective effort in driving positive change.

Her work in sustainability and health care demonstrates how individual efforts can lead to broader societal benefits. Through her telehealth project, boosted by the UNITAR training, Basma paves the way for improved access to health care and environmental sustainability in Iraq, inspiring fellow entrepreneurs and professionals to make a difference in their communities.