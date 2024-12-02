Another State Inks Management Deal, Gears Up for Official 2025 Releases

Another State

Another State has inked a management deal with veteran music manager Paris DJon

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK’s first-ever country male vocal harmony group, Another State blends the heartfelt authenticity of country storytelling with infectious hooks, creating a genre-defining sound that’s set to make waves on the mainstream country scene. The group exudes a wealth of talent, ambition, and commitment and is ready to take on the world.

The band was created by Sean Ryder Wolf, who has co-written many of their tracks. With bandmates Paul McDowell, James Gibson, and David Perkins, their UK roots set them apart, creating a unique soundscape compared to their American counterparts. Catchy melodies and relatable themes reflecting everyday experiences will resonate with global audiences.

Another State’s debut in the country music scene follows—and is inspired by—the success of crossover artists such as Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and Jelly Roll, who have gained popularity in the country genre.

Drawing inspiration from classic legends like The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and Rascal Flatts, Another State pays homage to the genre’s rich history while pushing boundaries with modern influences. The band mindfully crafts songs that resonate with listeners—from traditional country storytelling to the contemporary edge of pop. Even their name was chosen with thought and feeling, as Ryder Wolf explains: “Our name has an American feel but also represents ‘another state of mind.’”



Their music delves into emotional landscapes of love, whiskey-soaked nights, the thrill of chasing dreams, and late-night adventures, blending pop sensibilities with the authenticity of raw country music. Their sound evokes nostalgia while pushing boundaries.

“Their voices are just jaw-dropping,” says HPA CEO Paris DJon. “This group has it all—some Bon Jovi classic rock, Morgan Wallen grit, and vocal harmonies. They’ve established their own lane, and we’re very excited about this group. We’ve already had such phenomenal responses, and it’s exciting to see what’s to come, not just in the U.S. and U.K. but globally.”

As the UK’s first male country vocal group in this genre, Another State are trailblazers, pioneers on the frontier of musical expression, and promise to captivate audiences worldwide.

