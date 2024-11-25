PhD: Research associate in transformative finance

The role

As a doctoral student, you will participate in the project “Evaluating transformative energy governance in an urban context,” aimed at enhancing cities’ capacity to govern transformative change towards sustainable and climate-neutral energy systems. The interdisciplinary project involves three doctoral students: one at Lund University (IIIEE), one at Linköping University and one at Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI). Funded by the Swedish Energy Agency, the doctoral students will join the national interdisciplinary graduate school in energy systems.

The project focuses on evaluating transformative policy tools for climate-neutral energy systems and developing an interdisciplinary evaluation framework for building strategies of continuous, learning-oriented evaluation. This framework will help improve the effectiveness of new transformative policy instruments. The doctoral student at SEI will focus on evaluating transformative finance efforts at the city level, while others will focus on urban experimentation and system demonstrations (Linköping University) and public procurement for system innovation (Lund University).

As part of the SEI team, you will study the implementation of transformative finance in Swedish and European cities focused on climate and energy planning. You will contribute to the development of an evaluation framework, create monitoring indicators for transformative finance, and investigate how this approach can be enabled. While traditional financial theories focus on generating returns, utilizing portfolios and the Capital Asset Pricing Model, as well as embracing agency theory and stakeholder theory, transformative finance aims to incorporate non-financial goals and system-wide change, fostering visionary cities that are both equitable and socially sustainable.

Data collection and research

Quantitative data collection could assess the current level of transformative finance using an evaluation framework. You could also model its potential impact on energy systems and cities. Qualitative data collection could involve surveys and interviews with experts to understand the requirements for transformative finance in at least two comparative case studies, such as cities that received funding under the climate investment planning preparatory studies call from the Swedish Energy Agency.

You will conduct high-quality research, publish findings in international scientific journals, provide recommendations to stakeholders, and contribute to user-oriented output. You will also organize and participate in project events and communication activities. Research methods will include case studies, focus groups, interviews, workshops and document reviews. Participation in the graduate school and fieldwork will involve travel within Sweden and Europe.

Location and study details

This position is based at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, with doctoral studies conducted through the Department of Economic History and International Relations at Stockholm University. As part of the national interdisciplinary graduate school in energy systems, you will participate in activities organized by the graduate school, including a course package relevant to your research area (economics or political science). Additionally, you will complete courses required for the PhD in International Relations at Stockholm University.

Key duties and responsibilities:

Conduct as part of your doctoral studies, focusing on evaluating transformative finance efforts.

Participate in doctoral training as part of your studies and within SEI.

Plan, monitor and manage your research project.

Perform data collection, analysis and reporting.

Prepare background materials for discussions, correspondence and briefing sessions.

Support and lead meetings, workshops and webinars, including design, planning and implementation.

Write academic outputs and contribute to publications.

Who you are

You are a driven professional with a strong curiosity and a desire to learn. You communicate effectively and can tailor your style to diverse target groups, such as policymakers, academia and the public. You take ownership for delivery on projects and can work independently.

Required qualifications, skills and experience:

Admission eligibility for doctoral studies in international relations, including: A completed first-cycle programme in international relations or an equivalent programme of at least 90 higher education credits, as well as a completed second-cycle programme in international relations or an equivalent programme of at least 30 credits, of which at least 15 credits (or equivalent) shall consist of independent thesis work at a second-cycle level (either 60 credit or 120 credit master’s thesis). An additional 60 credits from completed higher education with a theoretical specialization in subjects relevant to the doctoral studies, or equivalent studies.



At least two years of relevant experience in political science or sustainable cities in Sweden and Europe.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

Cultural sensitivity and experience working in international contexts.

Self-motivated, ambitious and ability to work independently.

Our offer

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees are a top priority.

Employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits aimed at promoting employee well-being, such as annual health check-ups.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Flexible work hours, 37.5-hour workweek and a generous number of vacation days.

The opportunity to be part of tackling environmental and development challenges and developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

Additional information

This is a full-time, permanent position with a six-month probationary period. The PhD program is based at the Department of Economic History and International Relations at Stockholm University, while your employment will be with SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.

We welcome applications from candidates of all nationalities. SEI HQ will assist in obtaining necessary work or residence permits for non-Swedish/EU citizens.

SEI is an equal opportunity employer, and we consider all applicants based on their qualifications and competencies. We are committed to ensuring diversity and equality within our organization and encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply.