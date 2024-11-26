Industrial Policy Experts

This expression of interest is issued solely for information and planning purposes. It does not constitute a request for tender/procurement or a promise of future procurement by SEI.

The Environmental policy and strategy (EPS) team﻿ at SEI supports governments in demand-driven sustainable, environmental and climate transitions in the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe, utilizing SEI’s world-class science and policy expertise. EPS is a technical, “hands-on” team that manages complex projects in cooperation with local, international and Swedish partners. The team adopts a demand-driven approach, addressing a broad range of themes while tailoring solutions to the specific needs of stakeholders.

Key activities include:

Developing and implementing comprehensive environmental strategies and action plans.

Design and implementation support for national decarbonization efforts.

Capacity building and support for EU approximation processes in different candidate or potential candidate countries.

One current EPS project, “Green Agenda for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine”﻿, brings together government actors and SEI/international and local experts to deliver policy changes, build green economies, improve environmental governance, stimulate investment, uptake innovative technologies and create green jobs.

The primary goal is to assist countries in achieving climate neutrality through a green transition aligned with the European Green Deal, focusing on areas like climate, energy, building, smart mobility, clean industry, zero pollution, sustainable agriculture, and biodiversity, along with crosscutting areas like financing, digitalization, just transition and research and innovation.

Key project deliverables:

Comprehensive Green Transition Assessment (CGTA) reports for each target country. National roadmaps for green transitions, climate neutrality and EU integration. Key project proposals for national and regional technical Awareness raising and capacity building activities among a wide range of Targeted technical assistance and urgent capacity building support for roadmap implementation.

SEI is identifying a pool of experts (team leads, international consultants, advisors on EU industrial policy) to join the EPS team for projects like “Green Agenda” and future projects related to industrial transition initiatives.

General responsibilities include:

Advising on how industrial policy is implemented at EU level.

Developing methodologies and guidelines for project outputs (e.g. assessments and reports) related to industry transitions.

Providing tailored recommendations on the topic.

Participating in project team meetings.

General requirements include: