HIV and Aids prevention

By Kopo Ndhlovu

In 1998, World Aids Day was commemorated for the first time on 1 December, and every year since that year this day has been dedicated to raising awareness about HIV and Aids, and in more recent years about the many strides we have made in fighting this deadly disease.

In the early years of the pandemic, countless lives were lost, and the world had very few answers or solutions to prevent what seemed like an unstoppable disease. For many years the commemoration of World Aids Day was dedicated to the lives lost and South Africa was one of the countries hardest hit.

Thankfully today the situation is very different, and what was once a day of sadness is now a day of hope that one day soon, we might realise the dream of an HIV free future.

The findings from the sixth South African National HIV Prevalence, Incidence, and Behavioural Survey which was conducted between 2022 and 2023, presents the clearest view yet of HIV at both national and provincial levels. It was conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council, in partnership with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the South African Medical Research Council, the University of Cape Town and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Findings show that there are about 7.8 million people living with HIV in our country, which is a decrease from 14 percent in 2017 to 12.7 percent in 2022. Between the two surveys, HIV prevalence decreased substantially in the age categories 15–24 years and 25–49 years. However, data shows that females continue to be disproportionately affected by HIV with a prevalence of 16.4 percent as compared to males at 8.8 percent. It is however, encouraging that there has been a decreasing trend in HIV prevalence among individuals of all ages in all provinces in 2022 as compared to 2017 except in the Northern Cape.

The data shows that change is happening and although we are still a long way off there is now greater reason for hope. One of the pleasing aspects of the survey is the increasing use of lifesaving antiretroviral therapy (ART), that has been at the core of our strategy to save lives.

The survey found that, overall, 80.9 percent of people living with HIV were receiving ART’s in 2022. This translates to an estimated 5 730 647 people living with HIV receiving ART, an increase from 4 532 330 in 2017. The provision of ART has been key to turning around the HIV pandemic and it provides tangible hope of an HIV free future.

In South Africa antiretroviral treatment is free to anyone who tests positive, no matter what their CD4 count is. Antiretroviral therapy works by reducing the amount of HIV or viral load in the body and this drastically reduces the person’s chance of getting ill or transmitting HIV.

Of course, our hope of having an HIV free future depends on individual responsibility of people who are sexually active protecting themselves at all times. Use a condom if you are sexually active and choose to only have one sexual partner. The risk of getting HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) increases when you have multiple partners and not using a condom to protect yourself. It is also important to know your HIV status by getting tested. Knowing your HIV status helps in making informed decisions on preventative measures, treatment, care and support. Knowing your status is also important as it allows you to begin treatment, which is key in preventing the further spread of the virus.

The adage of prevention being better than cure rings true and we therefore need everyone to take responsibility for their health.

As we commemorate World Aids Day in December, we also celebrate 30 Years of Freedom. As a nation we truly have much to be thankful for and our success in the fight against HIV and Aids has been one of our greatest achievements. However, the fight is not yet over, and we must continue to practice safe sex, get tested and start treatment as soon as possible.