Special Investigating Unit investigates alleged maladministration in SITA and Bushbuckbridge Local Municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two new proclamations — Proclamations 258 and 259 of 2025 — authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption at the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and Bushbuckridge Local Municipality in Mpumalanga province.

Proc 258 of 2025 – State Information Technology Agency (SITA)

Proclamation 258 of 2025 directs the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption at the State Information Technology Agency (SITA). This investigation focuses on the procurement of a Turnkey Software Asset Management Solution and Integrated Logistics Support Services. The SIU will assess whether the procurement process adhered to National Treasury guidelines or if it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency, or wasteful expenditure. Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by SITA employees, suppliers, or other entities involved in the contract.

The investigation period spans 13 July 2017 to 16 May 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this timeframe.

Proc 259 of 2025 – Bushbuckridge Local Municipality

Proclamation 259 of 2025 initiates a significant investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into serious maladministration and unlawful conduct within the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality. This inquiry will primarily focus on the procurement and contracting for the Lillydale Phase 1 project, specifically Contract No. BLM R119, MIG/MP/1710/RST/18/19, which involves the paving of internal streets in the municipal area.

The SIU aims to address allegations regarding the fairness, competitiveness, transparency, equity, and cost-effectiveness of the procurement process, examining whether it has violated any applicable legislation, National Treasury guidelines, or municipal policies. Additionally, the investigation will scrutinise any instances of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure connected to this project.

The investigation will also examine improper conduct by municipal officials, employees, suppliers, or service providers and determine whether such conduct resulted in financial losses for the municipality or the state.

The proclamation covers conduct occurring between 1 January 2018 and 16 May 2025, as well as any related activities before or after this period that are connected to the matters under investigation.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

