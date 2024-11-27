2-Ethylhexanol Market Predicted to Grow at 3.0% CAGR, Reaching USD 8.75 Billion by 2034

2-Ethylhexanol Market

The growing demand for plasticizers in the construction and automotive industry is a prominent factor driving the 2-ethylhexanol market.

The inventiveness and productivity render 2-ethyl hexanol important in several industrial applications such as automotive and metalworking sectors” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2-ethylhexanol market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 2-𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐔𝐒𝐃 6.50 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 3.0% 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒𝐃 8.75 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 2-𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥?2-ethylhexanol materializes as a dark brown liquid with a fragrant odor. It is not soluble in water and is less opaque than water. The flash point between 140-175 Degrees Fahrenheit, 2-ethyl hexanol is an adaptable solvent promoting outstanding acuteness as a chemical intermediate.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:2-ethylhexanol has moderate instability and improves the flow and gloss of baking enamels. It is also utilized as a scattered agent for pigment pastes. Plasticizers that are appended to plastics to improve their flexibility and presentation impact the 2-ethyl hexanol market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 2-𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥?• Dow• BASF SE• Eastman Chemical Company• SABIC• SINOPEC• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation• LG Chem, Ltd.• INEOS Holdings Limited• Formosa Plastic Group• China National Petroleum Corporationare some of the leading players in the 2-ethylhexanol market. The market is continuously developing, with several firms struggling to invent and discern themselves. Spearheading global corporations influence the market by manipulating substantial research and development and progressive techniques.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In August 2024, BASF endorsed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UPC Technology Corporation, concentrating on furnishing 2-ethylhexanol and n-butanol.• In October 2023, Perstorp's 2-EH Pro 100 was instigated as a 100% green alternative to 2-ethylhexanol, promoting a dismissive carbon footprint.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Growing Regulatory Reinforcement: The market is anticipated to grow notably due to growing administrative reinforcement for green chemicals. Governments globally are arresting stringent ecological directives that inspire industries to acquire green practices.Growth of Automotive Industries: Automotive manufacturers are looking to improve the presentation and productivity of their commodities. 2-ethylhexanol is utilized in automotive manufacturing for several applications, including lubricant supplements and fuel supplements. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on 2-ethylhexanol market sales.Growing Usage in Paint Industry: 2-ethylhexanol is utilized in manifold end-use industries such as paints and industrial chemicals. In the paint industry, it is utilized as a solvent assisting to enhance the appearance and application of paints causing a fine finish.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest 2-ethylhexanol market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to the growing demand for coatings in industries such as aerospace.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy industrialization.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Application Outlook• Plasticizers• 2-EH Acrylate• 2-EH Nitrate• Other ApplicationsBy End Use Outlook• Paint and Coatings• Adhesives• Industrial Chemicals• OtherBy Region Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the 2-ethylhexanol market?The market size was valued at USD 6.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 8.75 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the 2-ethylhexanol market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.0% during 2025–2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which application segment registered a significant CAGR in the global market in 2024?The plasticizers segment experienced a significant CAGR in the global market in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 2-𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 2-𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 3.0% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑, 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 $8.75 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Gaskets and Seals MarketQuillaia Extracts MarketFood Service Disposables MarketSmart Label MarketMachine Glazed Paper Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 