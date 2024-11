2-Ethylhexanol Market Predicted to Grow at 3.0% CAGR, Reaching USD 8.75 Billion by 2034

2-Ethylhexanol Market

The growing demand for plasticizers in the construction and automotive industry is a prominent factor driving the 2-ethylhexanol market.

The inventiveness and productivity render 2-ethyl hexanol important in several industrial applications such as automotive and metalworking sectors” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2-ethylhexanol market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ 2-๐„๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ก๐ž๐ฑ๐š๐ง๐จ๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 6.50 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2024, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 3.0% ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2025 ๐ญ๐จ 2034. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐›๐ฌ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 8.75 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ 2-๐„๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ก๐ž๐ฑ๐š๐ง๐จ๐ฅ?2-ethylhexanol materializes as a dark brown liquid with a fragrant odor. It is not soluble in water and is less opaque than water. The flash point between 140-175 Degrees Fahrenheit, 2-ethyl hexanol is an adaptable solvent promoting outstanding acuteness as a chemical intermediate.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:2-ethylhexanol has moderate instability and improves the flow and gloss of baking enamels. It is also utilized as a scattered agent for pigment pastes. Plasticizers that are appended to plastics to improve their flexibility and presentation impact the 2-ethyl hexanol market growth favorably.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ 2-๐„๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ก๐ž๐ฑ๐š๐ง๐จ๐ฅ?โ€ข Dowโ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Eastman Chemical Companyโ€ข SABICโ€ข SINOPECโ€ข Mitsubishi Chemical Corporationโ€ข LG Chem, Ltd.โ€ข INEOS Holdings Limitedโ€ข Formosa Plastic Groupโ€ข China National Petroleum Corporationare some of the leading players in the 2-ethylhexanol market. The market is continuously developing, with several firms struggling to invent and discern themselves. Spearheading global corporations influence the market by manipulating substantial research and development and progressive techniques.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข In August 2024, BASF endorsed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UPC Technology Corporation, concentrating on furnishing 2-ethylhexanol and n-butanol.โ€ข In October 2023, Perstorp's 2-EH Pro 100 was instigated as a 100% green alternative to 2-ethylhexanol, promoting a dismissive carbon footprint.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?Growing Regulatory Reinforcement: The market is anticipated to grow notably due to growing administrative reinforcement for green chemicals. Governments globally are arresting stringent ecological directives that inspire industries to acquire green practices.Growth of Automotive Industries: Automotive manufacturers are looking to improve the presentation and productivity of their commodities. 2-ethylhexanol is utilized in automotive manufacturing for several applications, including lubricant supplements and fuel supplements. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on 2-ethylhexanol market sales.Growing Usage in Paint Industry: 2-ethylhexanol is utilized in manifold end-use industries such as paints and industrial chemicals. In the paint industry, it is utilized as a solvent assisting to enhance the appearance and application of paints causing a fine finish.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?North America: North America accounted for the largest 2-ethylhexanol market share. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to the growing demand for coatings in industries such as aerospace.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy industrialization.๐‡๐จ๐ฐ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง๐ž?By Application Outlookโ€ข Plasticizersโ€ข 2-EH Acrylateโ€ข 2-EH Nitrateโ€ข Other ApplicationsBy End Use Outlookโ€ข Paint and Coatingsโ€ข Adhesivesโ€ข Industrial Chemicalsโ€ข OtherBy Region Outlookโ€ข North Americao USo Canadaโ€ข Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africaโ€ข Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:How much is the 2-ethylhexanol market?The market size was valued at USD 6.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 8.75 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the 2-ethylhexanol market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.0% during 2025โ€“2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which application segment registered a significant CAGR in the global market in 2024?The plasticizers segment experienced a significant CAGR in the global market in 2024.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐๐Œ๐‘'๐ฌ 2-๐„๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ก๐ž๐ฑ๐š๐ง๐จ๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ƒ๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: 2-๐„๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ก๐ž๐ฑ๐š๐ง๐จ๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž 3.0% ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘, ๐‘๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ $8.75 ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2034๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:Gaskets and Seals MarketQuillaia Extracts MarketFood Service Disposables MarketSmart Label MarketMachine Glazed Paper Market๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMRโ€™s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMRโ€™s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMRโ€™s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMRโ€™s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.