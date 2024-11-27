Electoral Commission briefs media on Thabazimbi Municipality by-elections, 28 Nov

The Electoral Commission in the Limpopo Province invites members of the media to a briefing on 28 November about the readiness to hold by-elections in the Thabazimbi Local Municipality on 4 December 2024.

This comes after the dissolution of the entire local municipality effectively rendering all 12 wards seats and proportional representation seats vacant.

During the briefing the Electoral Commission will further indicate the number of contestants and urge registered voters to come out in numbers to exercise their right to vote.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Time: 12h00 – 13h00

Venue: Thabazimbi Municipal Council Chamber, 7 Rietbok Street, Thabazimbi, 0380

