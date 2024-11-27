Gauteng Legislature commemorates 40th anniversary of Vaal Uprising, 28 Nov

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) led by the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, Honourable Thulani Kunene invites members of the media to a special event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Vaal Uprising of 3 September 1984.

This historic event marked a pivotal moment in South Africa’s fight against apartheid and remains a cornerstone in our nation’s journey towards democracy.

The Vaal Uprising began as a response to injustices and oppressive measures imposed by the apartheid government, including the ill-conceived decision to raise municipal tariffs.

The uprising became a national symbol of resistance, galvanizing black South Africans to confront apartheid and eventually leading to the declaration of a State of Emergency by the apartheid government.

The GPL seeks to honour the courage and sacrifices of the men and women who contributed to the struggle for freedom during the Vaal Uprising.

This commemoration will reflect on their enduring legacy and explore ways to preserve this important history for future generations.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Soul Tsotetsi Hall, Sebokeng

For more information or interviews with the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, please contact Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021