Jason Schenker Delivered Powerful Keynote at The Chemical Summit 2024 in Houston

Jason Schenker Gave a "Powerful" Keynote for The Chemical Summit on Economics, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Trade, and Geopolitics

It was an honor sharing original research from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute with some of the world’s leading chemicals executives and leaders at The Chemical Summit 2024.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are pleased to share that Jason Schenker , the top-ranked economist, global futurist, and bestselling author, delivered a keynote address for The Chemical Summit 2024 in Houston, Texas, on October 9, 2024.The Chemical Summit is the premier thought-leadership conference in the chemical industry. The Chemical Summit encourages insight-sharing and building connections between chemical industry leaders. The Chemical Summit was created by Victoria Meyer, host of The Chemical Show, the #1 business podcast in the trillion-dollar chemical industry.With his deep expertise in chemicals, oil and gas, industrial economics, supply chain, and future trends, Mr. Schenker’s speech for The Chemical Summit was titled “The Future Landscape: Economic and Geopolitical Outlook for the Chemical Industry.” Mr. Schenker’s talk was tailored for chemicals, oil and gas, and industrial leaders navigating an uncertain outlook of risks and opportunities.Drawing on exclusive research from Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker offered insights into the economy, the health of the U.S. consumer, financial markets, and non-partisan politics. He also integrated cutting-edge trend and technology insights from The Futurist Institute, including global demographics, geopolitical risks, decoupling U.S. and Chinese supply chains, and shifting global trade flows.Reflecting on his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared, “It was a pleasure to share research and insights at The Chemical Summit 2024 about the most critical trends that will shape the future of the chemicals industry, including global demographic trends, shifting supply chain risks and opportunities, economic and financial market outlooks, sustainability mandates, geopolitical risks, political challenges, and other relevant topics for leaders in the industry.”Mr. Schenker’s speech and remarks emphasized multiple themes essential for chemicals, oil and gas, and industrial leaders seeking to capture upside opportunities and manage future challenges, including:- Outlook for the U.S. and Global Economy- U.S. Jobs, Domestic Consumption, and Consumer Debt- Manufacturing and Industrial Demand- Oil and Gas, Energy, and Sustainability Outlook- Cold War TwoGeopolitical Implications- Global Supply Chain Decoupling- Key Strategic Implications for Chemicals“Jason Schenker’s speech was so powerful,” Victoria Meyer shared in an episode of The Chemical Show. “He brought so many nuggets of wisdom: Insights about what’s going on in the economy globally and broadly,” she added. “The takeaway for leaders is recognizing the variability in geographic spending and demand differences in the U.S., North America, Europe, and Asia, including what the current economic strengths are, how that is driving trade tensions, and the importance of having scenarios in place as the geopolitics and other tensions flare and impact and affect trade, supply chains, and business.”After the event, Mr. Schenker expressed his appreciation for the invite to speak at The Chemical Summit: “It was an honor sharing original research from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute with some of the world’s leading chemicals executives and leaders.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.2 million students have taken Jason’s 41 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Jason Schenker is a 2024 LinkedIn Top Voice.- For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org - For more information about Prestige Economics, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com - For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com

