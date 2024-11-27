Photoresist Market estimated to reach US$6.754 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.13%

The photoresist market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.13%, reaching a market size of US$6.754 billion in 2030 from US$5.324 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the photoresist market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2025 and 2030 and reach US$6.754 billion by 2030.The photoresist material is a light-sensitive component and utilizes patterned coatings in photolithography and photoengraving. The electronics industry widely utilizes this material for intricate circuit patterns on semiconductor chips. It comprises resin, a photoactive compound, and a solvent whereby the photoactive compound undergoes chemical change upon exposure to light. Common processes include thin photoresist application on surfaces, exposure, development, etching, and removal. Developed photoresist masking protects the underlying surface when the exposed area is usually etched away.The market for photoresists is growing due to the increasing demand for electronic equipment, improvements in semiconductor technology, and the popularity of display units in various applications. All of these factors will yield strong demand for advanced manufacturing processes for semiconductors such as LCDs and OLEDs . The demand will primarily derive from multifunctional electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, as well as IoT devices. Further, the feature sizes of semiconductor components are continuously miniaturized while the complexity of integrated circuits increases, thereby necessitating high-performance photoresists for imaging. The electronics in automotive applications integrated inside vehicles also contribute to the increased demand for photoresists, specifically in their use for the production of automotive semiconductors and sensors.Many companies have entered competitions to develop innovative products and technologies and enter different regions leading to a rise in the photoresist market. For instance, DuPont and YMT, a Korean printed circuit board materials manufacturer, entered into a partnership agreement in July 2023 to enhance the distribution and service of RistonDry Film Photoresist in Korea.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/photoresist-market The photoresist market based on type is categorized into G-Line and I-line, KrF, ArF Immersion, ArF Dry Film, and others. The ArF immersion photoresist segment is expected to maintain its hold over the type segment in the coming years due to the small, highly complex devices generated using semiconductors, which drive the miniaturization of electronics. As the demand for more refined and complex circuit patterns develops with technological progress, ArF immersion photoresists will be adopted more as they offer the specifications required by these components.The photoresist market by application is categorized into printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductors, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and others. Semiconductors have a major market share in the photoresist market with ever-increasing advancements in devices and more speed in computing. This industry uses photoresists to pattern intricate circuits and miniaturize devices, other applications such applications as LCDs and PCBs also require photoresists.The photoresist market by end-user industry is distributed into automobiles, electrical & electronics, and others. The photoresist market's primary end-use is mainly in electrical and electronics applications because much of this is entirely attributable to the production of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, and display applications. Growth continues in the demand for electronic equipment, and so the need for photoresist materials continues to grow for other electronic components such as capacitors, resistances, or integrated circuits.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global photoresist market is growing significantly, as the region remains one of the strongholds of semiconductor industries, further powering the increase in electronics manufacturing with innovative government initiatives. Countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, and China have taken the lead in producing high-performance photoresists. China, India, and Vietnam are also important countries in which electronics manufacturing occurs, thus boosting the need for photoresists in PCBs and displays. All these factors are important currents leading to the major growth of the photoresist market in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the photoresist market have been covered as ALLRESIST GmbH, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DJ Microlaminates, DuPont, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, JSR Corporation., Microchemical GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD., LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Merck KGaA, and Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.The market analytics report segments the photoresist market as follows:• By Typeo ArF Immersiono ArF Dry Filmo KrFo G-Line & I-lineo Others• By Applicationo Semiconductorso Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)o Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)o Others• By End-user Industryo Electricals and Electronicso Automobileso Packagingo Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• ALLRESIST GmbH• Asahi Kasei Corporation• DJ Microlaminates• DuPont• FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation• JSR Corporation.• Microchemical GmbH• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Lt• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.• TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.• LG Chem• Mitsui Chemicals Inc• Merck KGaA• Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.Explore More Reports:• Fluorochemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fluorochemicals-market • Photoresist Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/photoresist-chemicals-market • Photointerrupter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/photointerrupter-market

