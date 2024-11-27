Polymerization Catalysts Market projected to reach US$2.767 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 5.43%

The polymerization catalysts market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from US$2.124 billion in 2025 to US$2.767 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polymerization catalysts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.767 billion by 2030.The market for polymerization catalysts is majorly driven by the increasing production of polymer resins , such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyurethane. According to Plastics Europe, the world's plastic production has been increasing yearly to meet the demand for it. In 2021, the world production was 394.2 MT, increased to 400.4 MT in 2022, and reached 413.8 MT in 2023. The increase has been 1.57% and 3.35% respectively year on year basis. This increase in the demand for polymer resins has created a demand for polymerization catalysts for the application.Further, the application of polymerization catalysts in the field of healthcare sector is a significant factor boosting the market growth. The applications included antibacterial, wound healing, environmental remediation applications like pollutant degradation, and sustainable synthesis.Moreover, the demand for sustainable polymerization catalyst solutions is driving market growth. In November 2023, a team of BASF catalysis researchers was recognized by the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, USA, with the prestigious 2023 Edison Patent Award. They received the award in the environmental category. They presented patents addressing adsorbents and methods of making and using adsorbents. The patented innovative approach aims to remove impurities from industrial processing streams. Besides, in June 2024, Clariant announced that it was awarded a contract to supply CATOFIN catalysts for Qingyang Tongxin Petroleum Technology’s first-ever paraffin dehydrogenation plant.Moreover, in May 2024, Toyobo Co., Ltd. announced that its TOYOBO GS Catalyst, an eco-friendly aluminum catalyst for polyester polymerization that is free of heavy metals has been recognized as meeting the voluntary requirements for APR Design for Recyclability. The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), a US-based international industry organization for plastic recycling announced that the Toyobo product meets or exceeds the strictest guidance criteria of its critical guidance recognition pathway. PET resins produced by using TOYOBO GS Catalyst can be used for plastic beverage bottles plastic packaging films and solar cell back sheets among others. As environmental awareness increases worldwide, expanded recycling of PET resins is expected for bottles, fibers, films, and molded items. Toyobo has been committed to boosting its global sales by helping realize a circular economy.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polymerization-catalysts-market Based on the classification, the polymerization catalysts market is segmented into polyolefin catalysts, condensation polymer catalysts, thermosetting polymer catalysts, and additional polymer catalysts. ‘Ziegler–Natta catalysts’ are a type of polyolefin catalyst. The polyolefin catalysts segment is growing with the continuing technology innovations and significant expansions in the Asia-Pacific market. The condensation polymer catalysts are utilized in the packaging, insulation material, and textile industries enormously. The demand for applications is likely to increase as these industries grow.Based on the catalyst, the polymerization catalysts market is segmented into Zeigler-Natta, single-site, chromium, peroxide, and other catalysts. In September 2024, Tohoku University researchers achieved significant progress in developing cost-effective catalysts for the oxygen evolution reaction (OER), a critical component in technologies like water splitting and metal-air batteries. This is done by incorporating chromium (Cr) into transition metal hydroxides. Researchers have demonstrated enhanced catalytic activity using a combination of Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations and experiments. The chromium doping plays an important role in accelerating the phase transition of metal hydroxides. This is essential for boosting OER efficiency.Moreover, In January 2023, Evonik announced that the alkoxides would be produced and marketed under the umbrella of the catalysts business line. The portfolio of heterogeneous catalysts would be complemented by homogeneous catalysts. The chemical industry has been changing in the last decade. This is mainly driven by sustainability issues such as the circular economy, CO2 reduction, or decarbonization. The catalysts are at the core of this transformation, as it is needed for approximately 80 percent of all chemical processes.Based on geography, Europe is segmented into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Europe has a notable share of the polymerization catalysts market as in 2023, the production of plastics was 54 Mt. Further, the share of circular plastics in European production was 14.8%. Europe has 12% in global plastics production in 2023. These figures suggest that polymerization catalysts have a significant market application.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the polymerization catalysts market, that have been covered are W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Clariant, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd, Univation Technologies LLC (Dow), Toho Titanium Co. Ltd, INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Nouryon, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the polymerization catalysts market on the following basis:• By Classificationo Polyolefin Catalystso Condensation Polymer Catalystso Thermosetting Polymer Catalystso Additional Polymer Catalysts• By Catalysto Zeigler-Nattao Single-siteo Chromiumo Peroxideo Other Catalysts• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Rest of Europeo Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Rest of the Middle East and Africao Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.• Clariant• China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)• Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd• Univation Technologies LLC (Dow)• Toho Titanium Co. Ltd• INEOS• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV• Nouryon• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:• Emission Control Catalyst Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/emission-control-catalyst-market • Refining Catalysts Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/refining-catalysts-market • FCC Catalyst Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fcc-catalyst-market

