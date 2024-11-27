OSCE and UN Enhance Strategies for Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Conflict-Zone Returnees in Central Asia

On 27 November, more than 40 representatives from Central Asia, OSCE structures, UN agencies, and civil society organizations gathered for the second meeting of the Central Asia Regional Expert Council (REC) on the Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees.

Launched in Tashkent in May 2024 at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the REC brings together experts to tackle rehabilitation and reintegration challenges. The council works through specialized groups focused on accountability, psychosocial support, countering terrorist narratives, and civil society engagement.

The meeting highlighted the importance of civil society-led rehabilitation programs and the integration of gender- and age-sensitive approaches. It also explored legal frameworks and the capacity-building needs essential for sustainable reintegration.

"Repatriating nationals from conflict zones is not only a humanitarian imperative, but also a cornerstone for long-term regional security. The OSCE remains a steadfast partner in these efforts," said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, Head of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

As of March 2024, more than 2,100 returnees have successfully reintegrated across the region, thanks to ongoing rehabilitation programs.

The event was co-organized by key Uzbek institutions, OSCE structures, and UN agencies, highlighting strong regional and international cooperation.