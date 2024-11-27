Make-A-Wish International Invites Crypto Donors to Unwrap the Power of a Wish this Giving Season

11-year-old Johan from Panama, living with Type 1 Diabetes wished to be an astronaut

With Bitcoin at an all-time high, charitable cryptocurrency donations have greater potential to help children living with critical illnesses around the world

Supporting charitable initiatives with cryptocurrency sends the message that crypto has a purpose beyond financial gains—it can change lives and create meaningful social impact” — Luciano Manzo, President and CEO at Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● With Bitcoin at an all-time high, charitable cryptocurrency donations have greater potential to help children living with critical illnesses all around the world

● A child is diagnosed with a critical illness every 25 seconds across the Make-A-Wish® International network, making them eligible for a wish.

● Past cryptocurrency donations have helped launch wish-granting programs in new countries like Indonesia and Ecuador.

Make-A-Wish® International is asking the cryptocurrency community to help make this holiday season bright for children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness. The charity estimates that more than 100,000 children will be diagnosed with a critical illness this December across their International network, and they are asking for support as they strive to grant the wish of every eligible child.

"Supporting charitable initiatives with cryptocurrency sends the message that crypto has a purpose beyond financial gains—it can change lives and create meaningful social impact. Critical illness steals childhood from a child but, through helping to grant wishes, this unique group of donors has the power to restore childhood and build resilience in these children," said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO at Make-A-Wish International.

The charity's belief in the impact of wish granting has been reinforced by recent research showing that wishes bring a range of benefits to wish children and their families, including improved physical, mental and emotional well-being. 98% of wish children and parents surveyed, agreed that the wish experience is important for every child with a critical illness.1

Make-A-Wish International began accepting crypto donations three years ago through The Giving Block. These donations have helped bring Make-A-Wish to three new countries, where children living with critical illnesses like cancer and neurological conditions can now look forward to having experiencing their wishes come true.

"Cryptocurrency presents the greatest intersection of wealth, youth, and motivation to give. With 600 million users globally and trillions of dollars invested, nonprofits that do not tap into this movement risk being left in its wake. We are thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish International to welcome the next generation of donors," said Pat Duffy, Co-Founder of The Giving Block.

With recent gains, crypto investors looking for tax benefits or a unique way to give back, can make a cryptocurrency donation to Make-A-Wish International at worldwish.org/donate_crypto/.

/ENDS

1. https://worldwish.org/theory-of-change

About Make-A-Wish International

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, having granted more than 585,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Wish experiences restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org

About The Giving Block

The Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is the platform helping nonprofits fundraise more effectively from modern philanthropists. Pioneers of the “Crypto Philanthropy” movement, The Giving Block developed the leading solutions for cryptocurrency donations, taking crypto and NFT donations mainstream in the nonprofit sector. The Giving Block’s team then developed a stock and DAF giving experience built to empower even more donors to give. When combined, The Giving Block’s product suite empowers more donors than ever to give assets to their favorite causes. Today, thousands of nonprofits are using The Giving Block to fundraise from modern philanthropists. Learn more about The Giving Block at thegivingblock.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.