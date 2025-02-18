Make-A-Wish International Marks Rare Disease Day To Highlight the Power of Wishes

With 70% of rare diseases beginning in childhood, this month alone at least 6,800 children will be diagnosed with a rare disease and become eligible for a wish.

For families who often feel they must fight for every resource and support, the wish experience is a restorative gift”
— Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make-A-Wish International is proud to join the global community in marking Rare Disease Day, an annual event on the last day of the month, dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges faced by those living with rare diseases, as well as their families and caregivers. By granting wishes to children with rare critical illness, Make-A-Wish brings lasting positive impacts to them and their families.

With 70% of rare diseases beginning in childhood, this month alone, at least 6,800 children across Make-A-Wish International Affiliates and territories will be diagnosed with a rare disease and become eligible for a wish. This equates to at least 82,000 children per year who face the overwhelming experience of facing a critical illness, alongside the additional challenges posed by rare diseases.

For many families, just receiving a diagnosis can be a long journey as relatively common symptoms can mask underlying rare diseases. When the diagnosis finally comes, it can be life-altering for both the child and their family. Parents face immense mental and emotional burdens as they navigate complex care needs, advocate for their child, and cope with financial and logistical pressures. The children themselves can face challenges beyond physical symptoms, including anxiety, feelings of isolation, and the struggle of coping with pain and fatigue.

Wishes have been shown to provide a unique array of benefits which enhance the physical, psychological and emotional well-being of both the wish child and their family. The Wish Journey provides children with rare diseases a chance to experience hope and joy beyond their everyday challenges.

“For families who often feel they must fight for every resource and support, the wish experience is a restorative gift,” said Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “By taking care of every detail, Make-A-Wish creates an opportunity for the family to focus entirely on their child’s joy and make cherished memories together.”

One such family is that of 5-year-old Oliver from the UK, who lives with Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy, a rare and degenerative condition. Whilst he’s able to walk short distances now, Oliver’s condition will likely see him unable to as he grows older. That’s why his wish to go sightseeing in London was so significant to him and his family; Oliver could enjoy seeing all that London has to offer before his condition takes a further toll on his body. Oliver’s Dad described the wish experience as “incredible,” adding, “we shall never forget the experience that Make-A-Wish has given to us as a family”.

This Rare Disease Day, Make-A-Wish International invites the public to get involved in helping grant life-changing wishes, creating lasting positive impacts for children with critical illnesses around the world. Find out more at worldwish.org.

Niamh Ryan
Make-A-Wish International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Make-A-Wish International Marks Rare Disease Day To Highlight the Power of Wishes

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Niamh Ryan
Make-A-Wish International
Company/Organization
Make-A-Wish International
Frits Spitsstraat 1
Hilversum, 1217 WC
Netherlands

Visit Newsroom
About

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, having granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries and territories worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Wish experiences can restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and improve physical, psychological and emotional well-being. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish brings the power of a wish-come-true to children and their families when they need it most. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.

worldwish.org

More From This Author
Make-A-Wish International Marks Rare Disease Day To Highlight the Power of Wishes
Make-A-Wish International Network Expands to Tanzania, Transforming Lives of Children with Critical Illnesses
Make-A-Wish International Publishes Groundbreaking Wish Impact Research in Peer-Reviewed Journal
View All Stories From This Author