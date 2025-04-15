MCLAREN, ART OF WISHES AND YINKA ILORI MBE AUCTION ONE-OF-A-KIND ARTWORK IN SUPPORT OF MAKE-A-WISH

The McLaren bonnet hand-painted by Yinka Ilori which will be auctioned by Art of Wishes and Bonhams between 7th and 16th April Yinka Ilori MBE (Photo Credit: Stanley Papior)

I’ve always believed in the power of dreaming. It is a core theme in my work and one that I hope inspires people to always follow their hearts.” — Yinka Ilori MBE, British-Nigerian Artist & Designer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Artistic collaboration between McLaren Automotive, Art of Wishes and Yinka Ilori MBE in support of Make-A-Wish

• The supercar’s intricately designed bonnet will be auctioned off by Art of Wishes and well-known London-based auction house Bonhams as part of their “British. Cool.” Online auction

• The auction is now live and scheduled to end on 16th April 2025 with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses

Acclaimed British-Nigerian multi-disciplinary artist and designer, Yinka Ilori MBE created the unique hand-painted masterpiece during a two-day live art installation in the courtyard of The Peninsula London. The live art installation formed part of Frieze London 2024, an annual contemporary arts fair. Ilori’s inspiration for the supercar was derived from a series of floral-inspired prints called 'Paradise for All.' The symbol of a flower represents the interconnectedness of life and the afterlife. With their continuous cycle of beauty, bud and bloom, becoming and being, flowers symbolise impermanence and rebirth.

Following a three-month tour across the UK where the car was displayed at each of the McLaren showrooms, the bonnet of this one-of-a-kind automotive masterpiece will be auctioned as an art piece by Art of Wishes, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish, a world-leading children's charity. All proceeds from this auction will grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Known for his bold use of colour and narrative-driven designs, Ilori’s partnership with Art of Wishes began in 2023, when he brought his bright and joyful designs to the event invitations, tablecloths and stage for the Art of Wishes’ renowned bi-annual gala, a fundraising initiative that brings the art world together to raise funds for Make-A-Wish.

“I’ve always believed in the power of dreaming. It is a core theme in my work and one that I hope inspires people to always follow their hearts. I am therefore so proud to continue supporting Art of Wishes and Make-A-Wish in the incredible work they are doing to help make children’s dreams a reality. I’m also grateful to McLaren for providing the canvas to make this special project happen.”

- Yinka Ilori MBE, British-Nigerian Artist & Designer

Founded in 2017 by philanthropist and chair Batia Ofer, Art of Wishes harnesses the power of the art world to raise funds for the charity, Make-A-Wish UK. To date, the fundraising initiative has contributed over £13m to the charity through a series of fundraising events and initiatives helping to make the wishes of thousands of children living with critical illnesses come true.

“I am so grateful to Yinka Ilori for supporting Art of Wishes once again and partnering with us on this incredible collaboration with McLaren to help us grant more wishes for children when they need it most.”

- Batia Ofer, Founder & Chair of Art of Wishes

For more information, or to place a bid, visit cars.bonhams.com

