UZIO Technology, Inc. Welcomes Mak Thigale as CTO

Mak Thigale, CTO of UZIO

Mak Thigale joins UZIO as CTO, bringing 35+ years of AI and IT expertise to lead the company’s transformation into an AI-First SaaS platform.

Mak’s unparalleled expertise in AI, automation, and large-scale transformations aligns perfectly with UZIO’s commitment to become an AI-First company and empowering SMBs with innovative solutions.” — Sanjay Singh, CEO of UZIO

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mak Thigale, an accomplished technology leader with over 35 years of global IT experience, joins UZIO Technology, Inc. as Chief Technology Officer, bringing deep expertise in AI, technology transformation, and large-scale enterprise solutions.

UZIO Technology, Inc. is delighted to announce the appointment of Mak Thigale as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mak officially joined the team in November 2024 and will report directly to UZIO’s CEO, Sanjay Singh.

Meet Mak Thigale:

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Mak Thigale is a technology visionary specializing in IT transformation, automation, and artificial intelligence. He has successfully led multi-million and billion-dollar outsourcing engagements across industries, including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Technology, BFSI, and Utilities, for Fortune 500 companies.

Mak’s professional journey includes leadership roles at Wipro, where he spearheaded initiatives in hyper-automation, delivery transition & transformation, and M&A integration. He has also advised companies on leveraging Generative AI (Gen AI) and large language models (LLMs) to deliver greater value to stakeholders.

His career highlights include:

- Leading AI-driven delivery transformations, improving customer satisfaction and efficiency.

- Driving automation and cloud migrations, resulting in enhanced user experience, cost savings and operational excellence.

- Earning prestigious accolades, including the CFO Award (2023) and CEO Award (2017) for exceptional leadership.

- Establishing frameworks and methodologies recognized as industry benchmarks.

- Mak has lived and worked across India, the USA, Germany, and Canada, gaining a global perspective and cultivating a deep understanding of diverse markets.

Mak’s Role at UZIO:

As CTO, Mak will lead UZIO’s technology vision and strategy, overseeing the transformation of the company to become an AI-First company. His leadership will focus on integrating AI-powered innovations and scaling UZIO’s SaaS platform to meet the dynamic needs of SMBs in the United States.

A Word from the CEO:

“We are honored to welcome Mak to the UZIO leadership team,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO of UZIO. “Mak’s unparalleled expertise in AI, automation, and large-scale transformations aligns perfectly with UZIO’s commitment to become an AI-First company and empowering SMBs with innovative solutions. His strategic vision and global experience will be instrumental in propelling UZIO’s growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Advancing Innovation in HR Tech:

With Mak’s appointment, UZIO is poised to accelerate its technological advancements, empowering SMBs with intuitive, AI-driven Payroll platform that streamline workforce management and drive efficiency.

About UZIO Technology, Inc.:

UZIO Technology, Inc. is a leading SaaS platform providing AI-powered Payroll, HRIS, Benefits, and Scheduling solutions to SMBs. Based in Great Falls, Virginia, UZIO simplifies workforce management, empowering businesses to save time and grow effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.