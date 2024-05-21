Submit Release
UZIO Announces the Launch of 'Shift & Scheduling' Feature to Optimize Workforce Management

Shift & Scheduling

Shift & Scheduling Module

The 'Shift and Scheduling' comprehensive solution is designed to simplify the process of managing employee schedules.

GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UZIO Technology Inc., a leading provider of integrated HR technology, announced the launch of its new Shift & Scheduling module. This latest addition to UZIO's robust suite of HR management solutions empowers businesses to streamline their workflow. It is designed to simplify the process of managing employee schedules.

With UZIO Shift & Scheduling Scheduling module, employers can:

- Easily create and manage employees' schedules
- Enhance communication and visibility
- Save time and resources

"Shift & Scheduling module in conjunction with the already existing Time Tracking module is a major productivity boost for businesses of all sizes. With the introduction of this module, we're providing our customers with a powerful tool that not only enhances their overall HR operations but it also enhances employee satisfaction", said Sanjay Singh, CEO of UZIO. "This module is a testament to UZIO's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of modern workplaces".

The UZIO Shift & Scheduling module is now available to businesses looking to streamline their HR operations and create better work environment. For more information, please visit UZIO's website.

About UZIO:
UZIO provides a platform that integrates all major HR functions, including HRIS, payroll, benefits administration, and time tracking, to deliver a seamless HR management experience. Trusted by thousands of businesses, UZIO's solutions help companies manage their workforce more effectively while minimizing compliance risks.

Lilly Raney
UZIO Technology Inc.
+1 530-417-3947
Shift & Scheduling Demo

UZIO Announces the Launch of 'Shift & Scheduling' Feature to Optimize Workforce Management

