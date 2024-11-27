Job&Talent set to place around 100,000 workers globally to support companies during peak season 2024

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, is set to place approximately 100,000 workers across 10 countries this November to support businesses during the critical 2024 peak season. By leveraging its tech-enabled platform, Job&Talent is supporting its clients to scale their operations and meet seasonal demand surges during the year’s most critical period for many businesses.With its unique tech platform, Job&Talent is able to fill vacancies up to 40% faster during peak season, ensuring agility and resilience for businesses during periods of fluctuating demand. On average, 29% of Job&Talent’s clients see a substantial increase in staffing needs in Q4, with workforce demands rising over 25% compared to the rest of the year.During times of high demand, industries such as retail, logistics, e-commerce, warehousing and hospitality face significant demand fluctuations, making strategic seasonal hiring a priority. Hiring temporary staff enables businesses to flexibly and rapidly expand their workforce to manage the increased customer flow and ensure smooth operations. Job&Talent Business’ workforce management platform offers companies the ability to drive operational efficiency and cost savings, allowing a critical competitive edge during the busiest time of the year.Market highlight: United StatesIn the US, the company’s largest market in terms of revenue, Job&Talent continues to grow its presence. Following a successful product launch and the recent expansion to all 50 US states, the US 2024 peak season is expected to be even stronger than last year. In November 2024, the company plans to place around 20,000 workers across the US to meet increased demand resulting from its expansion with existing clients and new strategic partnerships.This represents a 25% increase over last year, defying the industry trend of declining demand and an approximate 10% year-over-year decrease in working hours.Market highlight: SpainIn Spain, Job&Talent’s home market, industries heavily impacted by the holiday surge are expected to see a significant increase in worker placements this year. With a 30% higher demand for workers compared to the previous quarter, Job&Talent is supporting clients across the country by providing over 23,000 workers in November 2024.Giuseppe Mozzillo, Chief Revenue Officer at Job&Talent, said: "Peak season is when our clients need us the most, and our ability to deliver during this critical period is what sets Job&Talent apart. By leveraging technology on our platform we offer operational efficiencies that are unmatched in the industry. We are fully committed to ensuring that our clients across all markets can count on us to provide the flexible, skilled workforce they need to meet their goals."Diego de Haro Ruiz, US CEO at Job&Talent, said: "As we continue to expand across the US, the demand for reliable and productive workers during peak season has never been higher. Job&Talent’s platform not only enables us to meet this demand but ensures that businesses can operate at full capacity with efficiency and flexibility. We are proud to be a trusted partner for companies across the US as we help them scale during this critical time."MEDIA CONTACTRobin NierynckSenior Manager, Global Communicationspress@jobandtalent.comABOUT JOB&TALENTJob&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, its mission is to empower workers by offering stability, faster job placements and fair treatment, while supporting companies with efficient workforce management solutions. The AI-enabled platform streamlines and automates workforce management, helping businesses achieve higher productivity and workforce reliability. In 2023, Job&Talent placed over 310,000 workers in more than 3,800 companies across industries like logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, backed by leading investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit www.jobandtalent.com

