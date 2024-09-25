Job&Talent expands product reach nationwide across US and enhances platform with new features

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, announces significant updates and enhancements to its Job&Talent Business app, alongside an expanded geographical presence making it available to all 50 states in the US. Building on the successful launch last April, Job&Talent continues to revolutionize workforce management with cutting-edge technology and an ever-growing network of clients and workers locally.An even more powerful productJob&Talent has always prioritized working closely with clients and listening to feedback to evolve and improve its offerings. With the aim of enhancing workforce reliability, workforce productivity, and client satisfaction further, as well as automating and streamlining workforce operations, several new features were added to the Job&Talent Business technology product:The revamped Planning tab offers a weekly view of all shifts with a color-coded system, clearly distinguishing between published and draft shifts, increasing visibility and streamlining attendance tracking for shift managers.The Shift Bulk Edit feature allows users to reassign multiple workers to multiple shifts simultaneously and update properties of shifts in bulk, accommodating both regular adjustments and more significant structural changes such as extending shift hours during peak seasons, massively speeding up shift planning operations.The new Attendance screen offers a comprehensive view of past shifts, interactive graphs for attendance trends and key performance indicators to enable access to real-time data for accurate planning and scheduling, helping reduce absenteeism by providing visibility and control.The app now also allows clients to request the rehiring of former workers through the Hiring tab, simplifying the process of bringing back quality talent.The addition of the brand new Insights tab leverages key workforce insights such as employee satisfaction scores and weekly trends, allowing companies to make better and faster decisions on boosting productivity and satisfaction of their workforce.These enhancements help clients increase workforce productivity and reliability, reduce the effort and administrative burden of rehiring past workers, and provide real-time insights for better and faster decision making. By minimizing business risk and ensuring the right people are in place at the right time, these features greatly improve processes, reducing costs, time, and downtime for companies.Expanded geographical distribution and reachJob&Talent Business is now being utilized across the United States, reflecting the widespread adoption and trust in the platform. Less than half a year after launch, the product is now already live in all 50 states, including major markets such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey, California and Illinois. This broad geographical reach underscores Job&Talent's commitment to providing exceptional workforce solutions nationwide.Growth in users and engagementThe adoption of Job&Talent Business has seen remarkable growth. The platform now serves dozens of clients and thousands of workers daily, a testament to its reliability and value in the marketplace. This growth highlights the significant impact Job&Talent is making in transforming the temporary workforce landscape.Diego de Haro Ruiz, US CEO at Job&Talent, said: “Job&Talent is dedicated to continuously innovating and enhancing our technology solution to meet the evolving needs of our clients and workers. The new features and expanded reach of Job&Talent Business reflect our commitment to excellence and our mission to redefine workforce management. We are excited about the future and look forward to driving further growth and success for all our partners.”MEDIA CONTACTKingsum LiSenior Manager, Global Communicationspress@jobandtalent.comABOUT JOB&TALENTJob&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, Job&Talent is reshaping temporary work by tearing down the barriers to job searching and hiring through the power of technology. From easier and faster ways of getting hired, to providing stability and benefits, Job&Talent helps workers feel valued and respected in their roles, while supporting clients with efficient and flexible workforce management solutions. By putting simplicity and fairness at the core of its business model, Job&Talent placed around 320,000 workers in over 3,800 companies in 2023 across a variety of industries including logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S. and Latin America and has raised approximately 850 million USD from investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit www.jobandtalent.com

