Macao delegation participated in the 5th AML Tripartite Meeting (Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR)

MACAU, November 27 - To further strengthen and promote cross-border exchange and cooperation in preventing and combating money laundering among competent authorities in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, the Financial Intelligence Office of the Unitary Police Service coordinated a Macao SAR delegation to Chengdu, Sichuan from 19 to 20 November 2024 to participate in the “5th AML Tripartite meeting (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao) ” organized by the Anti-money Laundering Bureau of the People’s Bank of China.

The exchange activities featured a comprehensive agenda focusing on significant progress in AML efforts across the 3 jurisdictions since the 4th round mutual evaluations of the “Financial Action Task Force”. Participants engaged in forward-thinking discussions about potential challenges in the upcoming 5th round of mutual evaluations. Representatives carried out in-depth discussion of cross-border suspicious transaction cases from recent years which deserved mutual attention, examining the latest trends, characteristics, and potential impacts of related criminal threats. Delegates from the 3 jurisdictions also thoroughly discussed approaches to conducting regional risk assessments for money laundering and terrorist financing, while putting forward practical operational recommendations.

Through these exchange activities, financial intelligence units, supervisory agencies and law enforcement agencies from the three jurisdictions have strengthened their mutual understanding and trust while establishing closer collaborative relationship. This event also clearly demonstrated the high priority and strong commitment from the governments of all 3 jurisdictions on combating money laundering and terrorist financing. This collaboration will lay a solid foundation for future synergistic cooperation in relevant fields among the 3 jurisdictions, effectively enhance regional financial security, and promote stable and sustainable regional economic development.

The Macao SAR delegation participating in the exchange activities was comprised of 18 representatives from 6 government departments, including the Commission against Corruption of Macao, the Macao Customs Service, the Judiciary Police, the Monetary Authority of Macao, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, and the Financial Intelligence Office of the Unitary Police Service. Key officials leading the 3 delegation teams to attend the tripartite meeting included Mr. Bao Mingyou, Director-General of the Anti-money Laundering Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, Ms. Chan Wing Man JP, Deputy Secretary (Financial Services Branch) for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong, Ms. Chu Un I, Director of the Financial Intelligence Office of the Unitary Police Service of Macao, and Mr. Liao Fenghua, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China’s Sichuan Branch, also attended the meeting.