Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,742 in the last 365 days.

Minister Angie Motshekga attends Continental Conference on Peace, Prosperity, and Development in Addis Ababa, 25 to 26 Nov

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, is attending the Continental Conference on Peace, Prosperity, and Development in Addis Ababa from November 25-26, 2024.

The conference gathers leaders from across the continent to discuss sustainable peace, security, and development. It aims to foster regional collaboration, address conflicts, and explore innovative approaches to conflict resolution and peace-building.

Highlighting the significance of the gathering, Minister Motshekga remarked: “We must recommit to our shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and developed Africa. By working together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and for future generations."

Media Contact:
Onicca Kwakwa
Media & Communications Liaison Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans Phone: 066 308 2630
Email: Kwakwa.Mmaneo@dod.mil.za
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Angie Motshekga attends Continental Conference on Peace, Prosperity, and Development in Addis Ababa, 25 to 26 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more