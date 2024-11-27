Minister Angie Motshekga attends Continental Conference on Peace, Prosperity, and Development in Addis Ababa, 25 to 26 Nov

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, is attending the Continental Conference on Peace, Prosperity, and Development in Addis Ababa from November 25-26, 2024.

The conference gathers leaders from across the continent to discuss sustainable peace, security, and development. It aims to foster regional collaboration, address conflicts, and explore innovative approaches to conflict resolution and peace-building.

Highlighting the significance of the gathering, Minister Motshekga remarked: “We must recommit to our shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and developed Africa. By working together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and for future generations."

