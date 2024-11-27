Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi delivers keynote address and confer awards at 17th South African Construction Awards, 27 Nov

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will deliver the keynote address and confer awards at the 17th South African Construction Awards (SACA) on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, at the Emperors Palace.

This marks the department's first participation in the awards to celebrate achievements, innovation, and contributions of the construction industry in the country.

The awards aim to commemorate 30 years of partnership between government and the construction industry to provide decent shelter.

They also seek to highlight challenges and potential solutions for building a construction sector reflective of a democratic South Africa.

The department has made significant contributions to the country's economic opportunities and job creation through its housing delivery efforts.

The government has invested heavily in housing since 1994, resulting in improved household life quality and restored dignity for many.

Media details:

Date : Wednesday, 27 November 2024

Time : 18h00 (Media to arrive at 17h00)

Venue : Emperor’s Palace, Gauteng

RSVP: Members of the media interested in covering the event should RSVP with Musa Aphane, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator for the South African Construction Awards: Contact: 081 530 3054 / musa@afribizinvest.com

For media Enquiries, contact:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

Terrence.manase@dhs.gov.za

DHS Head of Communications Nozipho Zulu

Cell: 078 457 9376

E-mail: Nozipho.zulu@dhs.gov.za