Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,746 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice: Johnson County: Local Sales Tax Rate Increase

On August 16, 2024, voters in Johnson County voted to increase the local sales tax rate to 2.00%. The effective date of the tax rate increase is January 1, 2025. Read more information in important notice #24-10.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Important Notice: Johnson County: Local Sales Tax Rate Increase

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more