November 27, 2024 ZUBIRI PUSHES FOR NEDA REORGANIZATION INTO A REGULAR DEPT Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri is pushing for the reorganization of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) into the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPD), emphasizing that the move is essential for aligning the country's economic plans with both national and local government policies. "For decades, the NEDA has been at the helm of our economic planning, doing its level best to avert us from economic headwinds and to keep us on course with the tailwinds," Zubiri said during his sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2878, or the Economy, Planning and Development Act. "But economic growth cannot be the work of one agency alone. We need a whole-of-government follow-through on our economic plans," the former Senate President added. The proposed DEPD aims to elevate NEDA's current role by granting it the full authority and standing of an executive department. Zubiri, current chair of the Senate Economic Affairs Committee, explained that this transformation will empower the DEPD to push for the implementation of economic policies across government agencies and engage with foreign stakeholders more effectively. "As the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, they will be in a better position to push for the implementation of their economic plans and policies - and they will be able to engage with other government agencies and offices, as well as foreign political actors, with the full standing and command of an executive department," Zubiri said. He emphasized the importance of strengthening regional development as part of the DEPD's expanded mandate. "Development has to sprout from the ground up. It's not wise, effective nor sustainable to draw up a big-picture plan without first considering what is happening on the ground," he stressed. "The establishment of the DEPD and its Regional Offices will be vital in this regard." Zubiri also addressed concerns about the financial implications of the reorganization, assuring the public and stakeholders that the proposal involves minimal additional costs. "This measure is not creating a new agency. It simply reorganizes the NEDA and institutionalizes its expanded powers and functions," he clarified. "The reorganization is only expected to require a minimal addition of 170 new positions, amounting to P116 million," he further explained. The DEPD's expanded presence at the regional level will enable it to evaluate project proposals, land use plans and other development initiatives, ensuring these align with the country's overarching economic strategies. Zubiri underscored that this approach ensures inclusive growth across the Philippines. "We have to anchor our economic plans with the reality of our regions and our people. By grounding our strategies in what is happening locally, we can create a more effective and inclusive economic growth plan," the senator from Bukidnon stressed. Zubiri also positioned the DEPD as a critical institution for maintaining the country's competitiveness in Southeast Asia, which is fast becoming a hub for global investments. "This is an opportune time for Southeast Asia, but we still have to fight for our seat at the table," he said. "This is why we need the DEPD to lead the way for our economic growth." Highlighting the long-term benefits of the reorganization, Zubiri noted that the DEPD would institutionalize economic planning and ensure continuity across administrations. "This reorganization puts us on a stronger footing, enabling the Philippines to be a dynamic force in Southeast Asia," he said.

