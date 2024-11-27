Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveroson the closing of POGO hearing

PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 27, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE CLOSING OF POGO HEARING Ngayong tapos na ang POGO hearings, isusulat na po ang Committee Report kung saan maisasaad ang mga legislative amendments at proposals na gusto nating isulong. Kasama dito ang pagpapalakas ng mga sistema kontra-abuso sa civil registration, immigration, money laundering, kandidatura sa eleksyon, at national security. The committee also retains its jurisdiction to seek access to She Zhijiang. His information, if proven true, is crucial for our national security. Ang NICA ay magbabahagi pa, in an executive session, ng kanilang mga findings tungkol sa pagpasok ng Chinese intelligence agents sa bansa. Tiwala din ako na maipapasa namin ang Anti-POGO bill sa Senado para mabigyang pangil ang POGO ban na inanunsyo ng Pangulo. Babantayan din po natin ang mga kasong isinampa ng gobyerno laban kay Guo Hua Ping at sa kanyang mga kasabwat. We are more than willing to share with the courts the wealth of evidence gathered from our Senate investigation. Sa dami ng ebidensiyang nakalap natin, I trust that Guo Hua Ping and her co-conspirators will face justice.

