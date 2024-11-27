Apply now for the Women in Business Advisory Program

Release date: 26/11/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing to support female business owners to grow their businesses with another year of scholarships available for our Women in Business Advisory Program.

Applications are now open for women wanting to take part in the program in 2025.

There are approximately 40 scholarships available for the program, which is being delivered by Behind Closed Doors for the third year running.

The scholarships support women with high growth ambitions across South Australia with 23 per cent of the 2024 Advisory program participants being based in regional SA.

Scholarship recipients will have access to one-on-one business advisory sessions, coaching, tailored mentorship and networking opportunities over 12 months.

This helps them to scale and grow their businesses, increase their knowledge of business growth topics and implement business skills and growth strategies learned.

Nearly 40 per cent of the 2024 participants increased their business’ revenue by more than 10 per cent over the past year.

Meanwhile 25 per cent hired additional staff – creating jobs for South Australians.

The $4 million Women in Business Program has empowered more than 2,600 women across South Australia including 76 through the Advisory Program since it was launched by the Malinauskas Government in November 2022.

The highly successful program was an election commitment and there is a Foundations Program and an Advisory Program designed to support women at the early and then more advanced stage of owning a business.

There is also a Connections Program to support existing networking groups that connect women in business through mentoring, events, online forums and workshops.

For more information and to apply, visit business.sa.gov.au/programs/women-in-business.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Women in Business Program was an election commitment of mine and it has been a huge success supporting more than 2,600 women to grow their businesses.

The women who have taken part in the Women in Business Advisory Program have successfully grown their businesses in the year they have been part of the program, which is not only fantastic for them, but also for the South Australians who have been employed as a result.

Research shows that women in business face unique challenges, from accessing capital to gender inequalities. That’s why this program is vital in providing the tools, knowledge and support needed to overcome these obstacles.

I very much encourage women wanting to scale up their businesses in 2025 to apply for the program and take advantage of the opportunity to access specialist mentoring and business support through Behind Closed Doors.

Attributable to Donny Walford, Managing Director, Behind Closed Doors

Excitingly, the SA Women in Business Advisory Program has grown into a cornerstone of support for South Australian women entrepreneurs, and we are thrilled to expand its scope in 2025.

By introducing new tailored groups, and a fully funded First Nations cohort, we’re ensuring that every participant has the tools and networks to elevate their leadership, scale their businesses, and achieve meaningful impact.

Attributable to Jamie Warland, Founder and Owner, Gym-It

As the founder and owner of Gym It, Strathalbyn’s first 24-hour gym, the Women in Business program has been a game-changer for both me and my business. It has given me the confidence and knowledge to make key decisions in the management of my business, which has contributed to our growth and success.

One of the most pivotal moments for me during the program was deciding to expand the gym by 236 square meters. Since taking that bold step, we've seen a 75 per cent increase in revenue growth and brought two additional trainers on board—transforming the business in ways I never imagined.

My advice to others thinking about joining the program is to go for it and surround yourself with people who share your ambitions and drive. My journey has shown me the immense power of community and how stepping outside your comfort zone can accelerate growth in your business.