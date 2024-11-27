New director appointed to lead Art Gallery of South Australia

Release date: 26/11/24

Jason Smith has been announced as the new director of the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA).

Mr Smith brings to Adelaide more than 25 years’ experience in visual arts curation and leadership, and a genuine passion for collections, exhibitions and programming.

Currently the Director of Geelong Gallery, Smith was formally Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art.

He was also the Director and CEO of Heide Museum of Modern Art from 2008 to 2014, the Director of Monash Gallery of Art from 2007 to 2008 and held the position of Curator Contemporary Art at the National Gallery of Victoria from 1997 to 2007.

His appointment comes at an exciting time for AGSA, following recent record-breaking exhibitions, an internationally regarded collection of historic, Australian and contemporary art and a focus on major artistic programs that celebrate living artists – Tarnanthi, Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art and the Ramsay Art Prize.

Jason Smith will relocate to Adelaide and begin in his role as AGSA Director in February 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

I congratulate Jason Smith on his appointment, and I look forward to seeing the Art Gallery of South Australia continue to transform the lives of artists and audiences under his directorship.

Attributable to Sandy Verschoor, Chair of the Art Gallery of South Australia

The Art Gallery Board, working alongside the South Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet, conducted an extensive search for AGSA’s next Director.

We are extremely pleased to announce Jason Smith as AGSA’s next Director.

Jason comes to AGSA with experience across major state galleries in Victoria and Queensland, and more recently in leading the significant regional gallery, Geelong Gallery.

Jason will bring comprehensive experience in providing artistic, curatorial and strategic leadership to AGSA. At both Heide Museum of Modern Art and Geelong Gallery, Jason was instrumental in delivering strong leadership with a creative, entrepreneurial approach that has cemented these institutions as cultural destinations.

I look forward to working closely with Jason as we elevate AGSA to be the most inspiring art destination in Australia.

Attributable to Jason Smith

I have been a visitor to, and professionally involved with the Art Gallery of South Australia since 1996, and I am honoured to have been entrusted with the role of Director of this magnificent cultural institution.

The principle that has guided my leadership is to ensure an accessible and inclusive experience of art that enriches peoples’ lives.

I am excited to work alongside the Board and with my new AGSA colleagues to realise the Gallery’s vision to be a destination that transforms visitor experience, and that continually asserts the cultural riches of the collection and the State.

I look forward to continuing to develop the audiences, partnerships, and commercial enterprises that will underpin AGSA’s necessary ongoing growth and contemporary relevance, together with AGSA’s strategic imperatives, especially those amplifying the vision of artists and the passions of our committed and much-valued stakeholders.

I regard it as a particular privilege to be asked to lead the ongoing development of one of the nation’s most acclaimed art collections, and to oversee the scholarship and innovations of AGSA’s thought-provoking exhibitions program.