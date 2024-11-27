First Nations Voice to Parliament to give inaugural address

Release date: 27/11/24

South Australia’s First Nations Voice to Parliament will give its inaugural address to the South Australian Parliament today.

The significant address will take place in the Legislative Council chamber at 11:00am, with Presiding Member of the First Nations Voice to Parliament, Leeroy Bilney, to give the address.

The Voice has already contributed to Government legislation, providing feedback on bills before Parliament including legislation relating to Early Childhood Development and Preventative Health, and is set to provide formal contribution to the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence.

Members of the State Voice also met with Cabinet on 7 November for the first time and the Chief Executives of government agencies.

The State Voice, which comprises the two presiding members of the six Local Voices, has met three times and the six Local Voices have each met three times.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This is a significant moment in our State and Parliament’s history.

The Government welcomes the advice from the First Nations Voice to inform the development of legislation and policies.

I congratulate the State Voice for its significant work so far, and I look forward to the inaugural address to State Parliament.