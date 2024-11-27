Biosecurity Bill one step closer

Release date: 27/11/24

The Biosecurity Bill 2024 has passed South Australia’s Upper House marking another milestone towards new legislation to enhance the state’s important biosecurity system.

The Biosecurity Bill 2024 provides a contemporary legislative framework for the protection of our environment and South Australia’s $18.5 billion agriculture industry from pests, diseases, and other biosecurity risks. Furthermore, the legislation will ensure South Australia remains a strong link in the national biosecurity system by more closely aligning the framework with those of other jurisdictions.

The Bill improves consistency across sectors by consolidating a number of existing Acts, some of which had not been amended in more than 70 years, including the Plant Health Act 2009, Livestock Act 1997, Dog Fence Act 1949, and Impounding Act 1920.

The Bill features the concepts of shared responsibility and a general biosecurity duty across industry, government, and the community. Under the legislation, everyone will have duty to take reasonable measures to prevent, eliminate, minimise, control, or manage biosecurity risks.

The Bill, introduced in the Upper House on 29 August 2024, will be considered in the Lower House in the new year.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are one step closer to new biosecurity legislation for South Australia after the Biosecurity Bill passed through the Upper House last night. The Bill will provide our state with strong regulatory tools to tackle emerging biosecurity risks.

We have developed modern, flexible, and responsive biosecurity legislation that supports our all-important primary industries, protects our natural environment, and safeguards aquatic, plant, and animal health.

I look forward to the Bill progressing through the Parliament and continuing our work with South Australian communities and industries as we develop supporting regulations and policies.