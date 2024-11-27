C-Flow Announces Successful 1st Clinical Test of Next-Gen Perfusion Imaging System, Providing Real-Time Tissue Insights

Enhance surgical decision-making, developed by Weizmann Institute of Science and ARC at Sheba Medical Center, achieves breakthrough clinical pilot success.

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- C-Flow, an innovative MedTech company founded in March of this year, announced today the successful completion of the initial clinical test of its cutting-edge perfusion imaging system. The company was launched through WIN, the startup studio within the Weizmann innovation ecosystem based on a technology supported by Yeda, the technology transfer arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, and Sheba Impact, the technology transfer arm of ARC, Sheba Medical Center's Innovation platform.The C-Flow system is designed to analyze blood perfusion with unprecedented clarity and applicability during reconstructive surgery, representing a significant advancement in surgical decision-making and patient care. This milestone emphasizes C-Flow's development strategy rooted in rapid iteration and close collaboration with surgeons. By incorporating real-world clinical feedback into its design process, C-Flow is achieving a robust, patient-centered solution that meets the precise needs of surgical teams in critical care scenarios.“At C-Flow, our mission is to empower surgeons with advanced imaging technology that provides real-time, clinically relevant insights into tissue health during surgery,” said Dr. Nathan Persky, the founder and the CEO of C-Flow. “The success of this clinical test is a key step toward enabling informed, timely decisions in the operating room, potentially improving patient outcomes and setting a new standard in surgical care.”"This technology is showing great promise already, enhancing our clinical decision-making process on site, thus allowing us to deliver better surgical care in the most complex scenarios", said Dr. Ariel Tessone, the chair of the C-Flow scientific advisory board from the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Sheba Medical Center.“C-Flow's success highlights the importance of providing a launch platform for innovative technologies based on academic intellectual property,” said Dr. Opher Shapira, CEO of Yeda. “Through WIN and Yeda’s collaborative efforts, we aim to facilitate the translation of research enabling transformative solutions like C-Flow to address critical needs in healthcare"."The successful clinical test of C-Flow's perfusion imaging system at Sheba Medical Center, via ARC, exemplifies the power of collaboration between leading academic and medical institutions to empower innovators,” said Avner Halperin, CEO of Sheba Impact. “This milestone not only advances surgical care but also underscores Israel's role as a hub for medical technology breakthroughs."The C-Flow team will continue its focused development efforts as the device advances through further clinical evaluations and regulatory approvals, working towards broad implementation in operating rooms worldwide.

