Tracells Emerges as a Pioneer in Gastrointestinal Diagnostics and Therapeutics
We pioneer non-invasive stool tests, leveraging patient transcriptome & an AI-driven classifier, for advanced transcriptomics and precise diagnostics of IBD
REHOVOT, ISRAEL, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracells, an up and coming biotechnology company established by Galil Ofek Innovation accelerator together with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, has officially launched with a mission to revolutionize gastrointestinal disease diagnostics and therapeutics, by creating a game-changing non-invasive procedure that would ease the burden on doctors and patients alike.
Tracells is based on cutting-edge research by Prof. Shalev Itzkovitz and his team from the Weizmann Institute of Science, in collaboration with Prof. Bella Ungar from Sheba Medical Center. Leveraging discoveries from two seminal publications in esteemed scientific journals, Tracells is poised to lead the charge in addressing unmet medical needs in the field of non-invasive gastrointestinal diagnostics.
Inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis affect millions worldwide, often requiring invasive colonoscopies for diagnosis. However, Prof. Itzkovitz's groundbreaking study has revealed a potential game-changer in IBD diagnostics: the host transcriptomics of non-invasive stool samples that can measure the severity & location of inflammation within the bowel.
Tracells' interdisciplinary team of experts brings together leading scientists, clinicians, and industry veterans with a shared vision to drive forward the frontiers of diagnostics. By harnessing the power of collaboration and innovation, Tracells aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation products for diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment selection in patients with gastrointestinal disorders.
Dr. Maya Kahan-Hanum, CEO and Founder of Tracells, expressed her enthusiasm about the company's launch, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey to bring cutting-edge gastrointestinal diagnostics and therapies to patients in need. With our unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centric innovation, Tracells is poised to make a significant impact in the field of gastroenterology".
For more information about Tracells and its pioneering work in gastrointestinal therapeutics, please visit www.tracells.com
