Citywide unmanned aircraft ban during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao SAR

MACAU, November 27 - According to Paragraph 66 of the "Air Navigation Regulation of Macao" approved by the Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) will implement a citywide ban on unmanned aircraft activities from 14 to 22 December 2024, to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the celebration of 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

Those who violate the ban will face fines ranging from MOP2,000 to MOP20,000 imposed by the Authority. The Authority therefore urges all people to comply with it during this period to ensure the successful celebration of the event.

The notice is published in today’s Official Gazette Issue 48, Series II.