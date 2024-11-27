Independent Evaluation Report Recommends ADB to Strengthen Alignment of Technical Assistance with Country and Corporate Priorities

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (27 November 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) should better align its technical assistance (TA) operations with corporate and country priorities through improved coordination which includes closer government engagement and adequate time for resource planning, according to a report from ADB’s Independent Evaluation Department (IED).

The report finds that ADB’s TA operations were relevant and generally aligned with broad ADB strategic institutional objectives with few exceptions.

“Improvements to annual TA fund allocation practices can better support medium-term planning and strengthen the strategic alignment with country needs and long-term institutional goals,” said IED Director General Emmanuel Jimenez. “ADB must also assess the adequacy of TA financing against the expected growth in ADB operations."

The report also recommends that ADB strengthens capacity development supported through TAs by analyzing best practices and approaches. Encouraging a programmatic approach and longer time horizon in TA operations while developing a comprehensive digital knowledge information system was suggested to help address complex issues and support long-term development.

The evaluation highlights the need to enhance monitoring systems in line with the decentralization and simplification measures adopted by ADB between 2014 and 2023.

"Improved monitoring systems are essential for better tracking TA programming, processing, and implementation. Establishing more meaningful reporting systems and integrating quantitative and qualitative indicators are necessary,” said evaluation team leader Sung Shin.

The evaluation assessed the relevance, efficiency, and effectiveness of ADB’s TA operations in supporting its strategic objectives from 2014 to 2023 when ADB committed $3.6 billion for 2,312 TA operations. ADB provides TAs to developing member countries to support the preparation and implementation of investment projects and policy reform programs, as well as to strengthen their capacities, policies, and knowledge.

About Independent Evaluation at ADB

ADB's Independent Evaluation, reporting to the Board of Directors through the Development Effectiveness Committee, contributes to development effectiveness by providing feedback on ADB's policies, strategies, operations, and special concerns in Asia and the Pacific.