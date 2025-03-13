The Lowly Prophet Wins 2024 American Writing Awards for Spirituality and Fiction Inspirational

A Transformative Story of Healing and Faith, Honored with Multiple Prestigious Accolades, Available for Sale on March 23.

The Lowly Prophet is more than a story; it’s a call to awaken the Christ within each of us and live fully in alignment as that.” — Mark Hattas

TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lowly Prophet: A Story of Healing, Transformation, and Awakening to Live as a Christ by award-winning author and transformational coach Mark Hattas has been named the 2024 American Writing Awards Winner in the Spirituality category. Additionally, the book earned a coveted finalist position in both the Christian Inspirational and Fiction Inspirational categories, further solidifying its impact as a transformative work of visionary fiction.

The Lowly Prophet invites readers to follow the extraordinary journey of Jack, an ordinary man who finds himself at the crossroads of faith, transformation, and divine purpose. Through mystical encounters with Jesus and profound lessons in healing, Jack embarks on a deeply personal quest to surrender control, embrace forgiveness, and awaken the divine potential within.

In blending storytelling with timeless spiritual insights, Hattas delivers a narrative that bridges the gap between the worldly and the sacred, offering practical tools for living a Christ-centered life.

Early readers and industry professionals alike have praised The Lowly Prophet as both a literary and spiritual revelation:

“It’s more than a book. It’s an experience… something I needed… I could feel myself changing as I read it.”

– Robert Slayton, Insurance Expert and Author

“The way you presented Jesus as a friend and confidant changed the way I talk to Jesus. I really love that.”

– Dawn Kristy, JD, Founder and Former CEO of The Cyber Dawn

“It’s a tangible, accessible reminder that we can all live as Christ.”

– Celina Ruhala, Actor

From Tech Entrepreneur to Spiritual Author, Mark Hattas’ personal transformation, following the sale of his successful tech business, serves as the foundation for this groundbreaking work. His journey of healing and spiritual awakening inspired The Lowly Prophet, a book that Hattas describes as a divine assignment:

"The origin of this story is rooted in a message Christ shared while meditating in prayer. God said, ‘Write The Lowly Prophet.’ This message feels like a gift for anyone seeking a closer relationship with God."

Readers are invited to begin their transformative journey with The Lowly Prophet for free. Access to the opening of the book:

Visit https://thelowlyprophet.com/startreading to learn more and join this spiritual awakening experience.

About Mark Hattas

Mark Hattas is an award-winning author, successful entrepreneur, and acclaimed coach. He combines his own journey of healing with profound spiritual insights to guide others toward lives filled with awe, love, and divine purpose.

