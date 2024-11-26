Governor Abbott, Incoming Border Czar Homan Serve Thanksgiving Meals To Operation Lone Star Service Members

TEXAS, November 26 - November 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and incoming U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan today thanked and served meals to hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, and other service members stationed along the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star in Eagle Pass and Edinburg.

"You are essential to keep Texas sovereign, secure, and safe," said Governor Abbott. "Someone has to stand up for the rule of law, and the people who do that are the men and women of the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety. This mission is critical to our future. I have never been more proud of what you all have stepped up to do. During this time of Thanksgiving, we as Texans and Americans at the top of our list have thanks for you and the job you are doing today."

"You cannot have strong national security if you do not have border security," said incoming U.S. Border Czar Homan. "There is unprecedented success in Texas. This is the model we can take across the country. Everyone here needs to understand that you are national heroes and are saving the nation. What you have done has not only protected Texas and the citizens of Texas, you are protecting this nation."

The Governor and the incoming U.S. Border Czar were also joined by National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Paul Perez, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, DPS Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks at the Thanksgiving celebrations.

"What you are doing here is important," said NBPC President Perez. "You have been protecting the country from all types of threats. Everything you have done as troopers and guardsmen has saved lives. As a veteran and as someone with a son who is in the Army right now, I want to thank you for your service."

"As we gather this Thanksgiving, I want to express my gratitude to all of you for your selfless dedication to the great state of Texas," said General Suelzer. "Your commitment to securing the border and protecting our communities reflects the highest ideals of the Texas National Guard."

“Texas – and America – is safer in part because of the hardworking men and women of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department,” said Director McCraw. “The sacrifices they make are significant and do not go unnoticed – especially this time of year. I’m proud to be here alongside Governor Abbott – one final time – in thanking them for their incredible work to secure our southern border.”

"Days like today are some of the most rewarding, bringing a piece of home to the men and women of the Texas Military Department and Department of Public Safety," said Texas Border Czar Banks. "It truly is an honor serve those serving Texas as Texas looks forward to working with our new partners to tackle the border crisis."

Following the Thanksgiving meal in Eagle Pass, Governor Abbott and incoming U.S. Border Czar Homan received an intelligence briefing from General Suelzer, Director McCraw, and Texas Border Czar Banks on the efforts and successes under Texas’ historic border mission. The Governor and incoming U.S. Border Czar then took an aerial tour over Operation Lone Star assets in the Eagle Pass area, including razor wire barriers and storage containers to deter and repel illegal immigration.