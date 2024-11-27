PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 Sponsorship Speech of Sen. Joel Villanueva

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1223: Resolution Honoring Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile for his Untiring Service and Contributions to the Country and the Filipino People

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 Mr. President, my dear colleagues: Before anything else, welcome back to your Senate, Manong Johnny. Na-im-bag nga rabii, ken Dios ti ag-ngi-na, A-po. I stand here today humbled by the tremendous contributions of our distinguished guest to the country and to our people. At a tender age of 100, and still serving as the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, the immortal Juan Ponce Enrile has been untiring and unwavering in his service to the Filipino people. For almost 60 years, he has offered his mastery of the law and legal system, his political deftness, and his vast knowledge in his capacity as a legislator and a member of cabinet. His long, illustrious career in politics spans eight presidential administrations - a feat that us, mere mortals, can only dream to achieve in this lifetime. He served as Finance Secretary and Acting Chairperson of the Monetary Board, Justice Secretary, Defense Secretary, BatasangPambansa Parliamentarian, Cagayan's District Representative at the House of Representatives, and a Senator. The Former Senate President served in these halls for four terms. He authored important measures such as the Comprehensive Tax Reform Law and he filed the original Anti-Terrorism Bill which became the Human Security Act. Under his leadership, the Senate passed the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Extension Act, the Anti-Torture Act, the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, the Anti-Child Pornography Act, the National Heritage Conservation Act, and the Real Estate Investment Act, among others. It would probably take an entire Senate Session to enumerate his contributions to the nation since former Senate President Enrile first joined government in 1966. His accomplishments as a legislator and his leadership as former Senate President are, in equal parts, admirable and overwhelmingly impressive. Many of our current and former Senate employees will always love and remember Manong Johnny because he was consistent and faithful to his favorite line: "Gusto ko happy ka." This was no mere campaign slogan, but a true manifestation of his commitment as a public servant who puts the welfare and interest of the public above all. The life and legacy of the Son of Cagayan province is the stuff of legend, and we should all consider ourselves extremely blessed to even be included as a footnote in his book. On the occasion of his 100th birthday in February this year, I happened upon an article listing the 100 things that are younger than the immortal Juan Ponce Enrile - these include the television, penicillin, FM radio, canned beer, sliced bread, photocopier, the atomic bomb, Vatican City, Sputnik 1, the United Nations, Mickey Mouse, the Tydings-McDuffie Law, the Philippine Commonwealth - the list goes on. A century's worth of innovation, progress, and knowledge. In closing, allow me to impart one knowledge I have learned from Chapter 22 of his literal book about the best reward in life: "To have been able to serve my country through all these decades of trials and uncertainty and to have enjoyed the sweet and simple joys of a long and productive life is the best reward of all." The Senate of the Republic of the Philippines gives its snappy salute to the Legend that is Juan Ponce Enrile. Thank you, Senate President Enrile. Thank you, Mr. President and may God bless us all.

