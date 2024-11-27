Yakima County chiropractor credential suspended after arrest on criminal charges

For immediate release: November 26, 2024 (24-133)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credential of Yakima County chiropractor Jorge Antonio Barrientos-Lopez (CH60325178) pending further legal action.

Allegations state that Barrientos-Lopez was arrested on criminal charges of third-degree rape of a child-domestic violence; first degree incest-domestic violence; second degree incest-domestic violence.

Barrientos-Lopez cannot practice in Washington until the charges against his credentials are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

