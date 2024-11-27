Federal Aid for Severe Weather Impacts on August 8-10

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced federal assistance is available to New Yorkers in Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties who were impacted by severe weather on August 8-10, 2024. Homeowners, renters and businesses are now eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to aid in recovery from the effects of the storms that resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses.

“Our Administration has worked hard to ensure that the communities impacted by extreme weather in August of this year have access to every available resource they need to rebuild and recover,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is no stranger to extreme weather, but it is becoming far too common, and I thank the Biden-Harris Administration and our federal partners for providing this crucial assistance to residents and business owners in Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties.”

Homeowners, residents and businesses in the declared counties are now eligible for the SBA loans. SBA loans can be very helpful to eligible parties who need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

This declaration will provide low interest loans to repair/replace damaged property incurred as a result of the event for:

Businesses or private, non-profit organizations up to $2 million

Homeowners or renters up to $100,000 (to help repair or replace personal property)

Homeowners up to $500,000 (to repair or restore their primary home to pre-disaster condition)

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “This funding will help those impacted by severe weather recover from losses and damages caused by the storm. Governor Hochul and our federal partners worked diligently to help get the funding these communities deserve to rebuild and we thank them for delivering on behalf of New Yorkers.”

New Yorkers can find additional information, download applications and apply online here. They may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected]. Locations for in-person assistance and applications will be announced in the coming days.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, can dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 24, 2025. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 25, 2025.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit NYSDHSES on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn, and visit dhses.ny.gov by clicking the link here.