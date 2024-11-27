Laredo CBP officers seize $3.7 million in methamphetamine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry this week seized more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $3.7 million in a single enforcement action.

“This significant seizure of methamphetamine by our frontline CBP officers underscores the reality of the drug threat they face on a daily basis and exemplifies their determination and resolve to uphold CBP’s priority border security mission,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Package of methamphetamine from a seizure of nearly 423 pounds of methamphetamine interdicted by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred Nov. 25 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of crushed marble stone for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 66 packages containing nearly 423 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $3,779,994.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.