U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector stops suspected fentanyl smuggler

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector continue to intercept dangerous narcotics bound for local communities.

CBP is taking a whole-of-agency approach designed to lead the federal government’s fight against dangerous drugs like fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to stop their destructive impacts on Americans. The following seizure is part of CBP’s ongoing enforcement efforts in conjunction with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

Last week, agents assigned to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station stopped a compact sedan on Interstate 5 near Cristianitos Road. A Border Patrol K-9 team conducted an inspection during the stop and prompted agents to investigate the vehicle further. During the search, agents discovered packages suspected to contain narcotics concealed in the vehicle’s rear driver-side quarter panel. The narcotics, vehicle, and driver were transported to the San Clemente Border Patrol station for further investigation.

After stopping and inspecting a suspicious sedan on Interstate 5, Border Patrol agents discover, extract, and test several packages of suspected narcotics.

At the station, agents tested and weighed the contents of the packages, confirming the presence of fentanyl. The total weight of the fentanyl seized from the sedan was 25.57 pounds. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to the DEA Narcotics Task Force for further investigation and prosecution.

Border Patrol agents confirm the likely presence of illicit fentanyl after testing the contents of the packages.

"This seizure highlights the critical role our Border Patrol agents play in protecting our communities," said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. "Every drug load we intercept demonstrates our commitment to keeping America safe from these dangerous substances."

In Fiscal Year 2024, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents along with CBP officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office seized approximately 17,400 pounds of cocaine, 98,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 465 pounds of heroin, and 6,500 pounds of fentanyl.