CBP Announces Global Entry Partnership with Japan

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that Japan is now an official Global Entry partner country, marking a significant step in strengthening travel and security cooperation between the two nations.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to facilitating secure and efficient travel while enhancing border security and supporting airport modernization efforts for both nations,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “By offering Global Entry access to Japanese citizens, we are making safe, secure travel more accessible while fostering stronger diplomatic and economic relations.”

This Global Entry partnership enhances security and promotes bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural exchange by allowing pre-vetted, low-risk Japanese citizens to expedite customs and immigration processing upon arrival to the United States. Japanese Global Entry applicants will undergo the same rigorous and recurring background checks as U.S. applicants, including an in-person interview before initial enrollment, and require vetting by Japanese authorities. To maintain low-risk traveler status, Global Entry members must not violate any of the program’s terms and conditions, doing so will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

“Expedited and easy entry into the United States for Japanese visitors means improved travel experiences and better business for both our nations,” said Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan. “Since Japan is our largest foreign direct investor, and Japanese companies employ nearly a million Americans, this agreement to establish Japan as our 18th Global Entry partner country makes good business sense and will enhance our ties and our economies even further.”

Global Entry is part of CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs, with millions of travelers benefiting from its expedited entry services every year. The program also provides the benefit of access to TSA PreCheck® for eligible members, offering quicker security screening for domestic travelers at participating U.S. airports.

Additional Global Entry partner countries include Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Approved members have the option of using the Global Entry Mobile App to digitally confirm their eligibility and arrival to the U.S., further streamlining and expediting the entry process.